Golmaal 5 inspired by Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor's Do Aur Do Paanch? Rohit Shetty reveals

On Monday, Rohit Shetty Picturez issued an official statement addressing claims that Golmaal 5 is inspired by Do Aur Do Paanch. The statement read, “We wish to issue a strict clarification regarding certain news reports currently circulating across online and digital media platforms claiming that Golmaal 5 is inspired by or based on the film Do Aur Do Paanch. We categorically state that these reports are factually incorrect, misleading and completely untrue. We strongly request all media houses, publications, portals and digital platforms to refrain from publishing or circulating unverified information.”

Ever since Rohit Shetty confirmed that he is working on Golmaal 5 , excitement around the next instalment of the popular comedy franchise has been building up. Recently, a report claimed that Golmaal 5 would be a reimagining of Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor’s cult film Do Aur Do Paanch with Golmaal 5. However, Shetty has now firmly dismissed these rumours.

The statement further warned of legal action against the spread of misinformation. It read, “Any news, update or clarification pertaining to Rohit Shetty or Golmaal 5 must be verified with us or our official PR representatives — Universal Communications — prior to publication, failing which strict legal action will be taken. We expect your cooperation in maintaining journalistic accuracy and responsibility. We also request that incorrect reports currently in circulation be corrected or taken down at the earliest.”

Earlier, a source had told Bollywood Hungama, “Rohit is a big fan of yesteryear comedies. Golmaal Returns was inspired by Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar, Bol Bachchan drew from Golmaal (1979), and Golmaal 3 was based on Khatta Meetha (1978). Taking the franchise forward, Rohit was set to re-envision the Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor starrer Do Aur Do Paanch in the form of Golmaal 5.”

The source further claimed that Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn would play key roles alongside the rest of the ensemble cast, including Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. “Rohit has taken the core idea from the cult comedy and written a fresh screenplay that is palatable for today’s audience. The conflict will be similar to a Tom-and-Jerry-style dynamic, but with a contemporary take on how humans interact in 2026,” the source added.