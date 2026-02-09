Golmaal 5 inspired by Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor's Do Aur Do Paanch? Rohit Shetty reveals
Rohit Shetty's team warns against misinformation regarding Golmaal 5, stating any updates must be verified through official channels.
Ever since Rohit Shetty confirmed that he is working on Golmaal 5, excitement around the next instalment of the popular comedy franchise has been building up. Recently, a report claimed that Golmaal 5 would be a reimagining of Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor’s cult film Do Aur Do Paanch with Golmaal 5. However, Shetty has now firmly dismissed these rumours.
Rohit Shetty Picturez says Golmaal 5 is not inspired by Do Aur Do Paanch
On Monday, Rohit Shetty Picturez issued an official statement addressing claims that Golmaal 5 is inspired by Do Aur Do Paanch. The statement read, “We wish to issue a strict clarification regarding certain news reports currently circulating across online and digital media platforms claiming that Golmaal 5 is inspired by or based on the film Do Aur Do Paanch. We categorically state that these reports are factually incorrect, misleading and completely untrue. We strongly request all media houses, publications, portals and digital platforms to refrain from publishing or circulating unverified information.”
The statement further warned of legal action against the spread of misinformation. It read, “Any news, update or clarification pertaining to Rohit Shetty or Golmaal 5 must be verified with us or our official PR representatives — Universal Communications — prior to publication, failing which strict legal action will be taken. We expect your cooperation in maintaining journalistic accuracy and responsibility. We also request that incorrect reports currently in circulation be corrected or taken down at the earliest.”
Earlier, a source had told Bollywood Hungama, “Rohit is a big fan of yesteryear comedies. Golmaal Returns was inspired by Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar, Bol Bachchan drew from Golmaal (1979), and Golmaal 3 was based on Khatta Meetha (1978). Taking the franchise forward, Rohit was set to re-envision the Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor starrer Do Aur Do Paanch in the form of Golmaal 5.”
The source further claimed that Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn would play key roles alongside the rest of the ensemble cast, including Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. “Rohit has taken the core idea from the cult comedy and written a fresh screenplay that is palatable for today’s audience. The conflict will be similar to a Tom-and-Jerry-style dynamic, but with a contemporary take on how humans interact in 2026,” the source added.
Golmaal 5 announcement
In 2019, Ajay had announced Golmaal 5 and wrote on X, "A film franchise which is not only the longest running one in hindi cinema but also happens to be one of my favourites! Prepare yourself for yet another laugh riot with #GolmaalFive." In 2025, Rohit made a cameo in the climax scene of Son of Sardaar 2, confirming that Golmaal 5 is in works. The moment quickly went viral on social media, with fans celebrating the announcement. More recently, reports suggested that Akshay Kumar may play the antagonist in the film, though the makers have yet to officially confirm this.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.