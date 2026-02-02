Film directors seek CM's 'personal intervention' in Rohit Shetty house firing probe: 'Entire fraternity is concerned'

A body of film and TV directors in India has written to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis expressing ‘shock and concern’ at the firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s house. They have also sought the CM’s ‘personal intervention’ in the case. Forensic team members remove a shattered glass pane from the balcony of filmmaker Rohit Shetty after unidentified persons opened fire at his multi-storey residence, at Juhu. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

IFTDA writes to Maharashtra DM Fadnavis On Sunday morning, four rounds were fired outside the Mumbai home of Rohit Shetty, best known for his Cop Universe and Golmaal films. Even as the Mumbai Police have detained five individuals in connection with the case, the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) has strongly condemned the firing incident. The IFTDA wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging him to intervene.

The statement read, "The entire film fraternity is deeply shocked and concerned about the safety and well-being of one of the most respected and iconic filmmakers of the Indian entertainment industry. Such incidents create an atmosphere of fear and insecurity, which is unacceptable. We appeal to our Honourable Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji to personally look into the matter, as this grave incident should not shake the morality and confidence of the entertainment industry.”

The IFTDA added that it was confident in the Mumbai Police’s ability to apprehend the persons responsible at the earliest. “We are confident that the efficient Mumbai Police will take swift and strict action, identify and book the culprits at the earliest, and ensure complete protection to Mr Rohit Shetty and his family,” the statement concluded.

Firing outside Rohit Shetty's house, five detained Unknown assailants fired four rounds outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu residence in the early hours of Sunday. No injuries were reported. Soon after the firing, heavy police security was deployed around Shetty's residential tower. Police and forensic teams secured the premises to carry out a detailed examination.

Later on Sunday, five suspects were detained in Pune in connection with the case and handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch for further investigation. Members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for the crime in a social media post on Sunday afternoon. The police is yet to comment on the development.