Emotional Sanjay Dutt calls wife Maanayata ‘strength’ as they celebrate wedding anniversary: 'When I've fallen you…'

He wrote, "Happy anniversary mama, you have always been strength in my life and stood by me like a rock through thick and thin, when I have fallen you have picked me up, you have given me me the most amazing kids, we stand together through life what ever it throws to us as a team, thank you for being there with me and taking care of me, may we see many many good times together love you mother jai bhole nath."

Sanjay also shared a bunch of photos featuring himself and Maanayata Dutt posing together during their trips and fun outings together. He also shared a photo with their children--Shahraan and Iqra. In the caption, Sanjay praised Maanayata, highlighting her importance in his life, especially during his most challenging phases.

Actor Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanayata Dutt celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actor penned an emotional note for Maanayata.

Maanayata also shares a special post for Sanjay Maanayata also shared an Instagram Reel highlighting their journey together over the years. She wrote, "18 years!!!! Recapping the Countless moments, endless love, and a journey I wouldn’t trade for anything ever!! From then to now, it’s just…and…still you, happy anniversary my bestest half, love you always & forever!!"

"@duttsanjay #love #grace #positivity #dutts #thankyougod. One of my fav moment is, the two of us on the scooter in Budapest and also with @duttiqra on karwachauth," she added. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2008.

About Sanjay's last film, upcoming movies Sanjay was last seen in the film The Raja Saab, directed and written by Maruthi, and was produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. Apart from Prabhas and Sanjay, the film also stars Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar in key roles.

He will also be seen in the upcoming Saudi action drama film 7 Dogs, along with Salman Khan. Jointly directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the film also stars Egyptian actor Karim Abdel Aziz and Monica Bellucci.

Fans will also see him in Dhurandhar The Revenge, the sequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. It will also star Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Gaurav Gera, among others.