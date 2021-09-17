Shilpa Shetty left in splits as she rides a horse to Vaishno Devi: 'Jaesi mata ki iccha'

Actor Shilpa Shetty recently visited the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu's Katra, amid the ongoing pornography scandal of her husband, businessman Raj Kundra. Taking to Instagram Stories, Shilpa shared videos and pictures documenting her journey to the shrine and back.

In the first video, Shilpa Shetty gave a glimpse of her journey on horseback on a steep road with the hashtag ‘Vaishno Devi trip’. The next video clip featured her with her friend Akanksha Malhotra as they rode on horses.

Shilpa was left in splits as Akanksha shouted 'Jai mata di'. She later joined in to say 'Jai' and added, "Jaesi mata ki iccha (The way God wishes)." Shilpa wore a white suit, mask and tied her hair back. Shilpa tagged Akanksha and wrote "my spiritual bestie".

Shilpa also gave a peek of the greenery around and the shops on their way to their destination. In a picture, she posed for the lens with Akanksha. While Shilpa wore an orange-coloured ethnic dress, Akanksha opted for a pink suit. A video clip also highlighted her journey back as she travelled through a tunnel. In the last picture, she captured the sunset from her flight window.

Shilpa Shetty with Akanksha Malhotra.

Shilpa's pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi comes when Mumbai Police's crime branch filed a supplementary chargesheet against Raj in the pornography case. As per information shared by Mumbai police on Thursday, the 1500-page charge sheet contains statements of 43 witnesses including Shilpa. Raj was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

In her statement to the Mumbai Police, as quoted by The Indian Express, Shilpa had said, "Raj Kundra started Viaan Industries Limited in 2015 and I was one of the directors till 2020 when I resigned due to personal reasons. I am not aware about the Hotshots or Bollyfame apps. I was too busy with my own work and hence, not aware about what Raj Kundra was up to."

Shilpa was last seen in Hungama 2 along with Meezaan, Paresh Rawal, and Pranitha Subhash. Currently, she is one of the judges of the reality show Super Dancer 4, alongside Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu.