Shishir Sharma still can’t accept Chhichhore co-star Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide: ‘Bahut his suljha hua…’

Nearly six years after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, his Chhichhore co-star Shishir Sharma admits he is still unable to come to terms with the loss. Reflecting on Sushant’s death, the actor said he continues to find it hard to believe that the actor died by suicide. Shishir Sharma worked with Sushant Singh Rajput on Chhichhore.

Shishir Sharma on Sushant Singh Rajput Recently, Shishir joined Siddharth Kannan in his latest podcast on his YouTube channel. When asked whether he believed Sushant had died by suicide, the veteran actor said he did not think the late star was someone who would take such an extreme step.

Shishir said, “I don’t think he was a man who would take a step like that." He went on to call him a “bahut hi suljha hua aadmi (he was very sorted)." Recalling the time when he got to know about his death in 2020, the actor admitted that he “could not hold back my tears. It was difficult."

Shishir further revealed that the news came as a devastating shock, and he found it difficult to process the loss. He recalled being unable to comprehend how someone as talented and full of promise could be gone so suddenly, admitting that it took him a long time to come to terms with the tragedy.

The actor shared, “Kuch to karan hoga, aisa koi khudkhushi thodi kar leta hai…Ab kisse baat karein? (There must have been some reason; no one takes their own life just like that. Now who do we talk to? What can we even say) … I just left it and said it’s rather sad, rather unfortunate, than a man that something like this happens to a man who has taken acting profession seriously."

Shishir also looked back on Sushant’s body of work, highlighting his standout performances in films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and several others. Praising the late actor’s talent, he said Sushant consistently delivered powerful performances and left a lasting impression on audiences.