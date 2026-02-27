Shreya Ghoshal reveals it took her a ‘long time to get my next song’ even after making her playback debut with Devdas

Singer Shreya Ghoshal has revealed that despite becoming a huge success with her singing in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2002 Devdas, work did not flow immediately after it. Speaking with ABP Network, Shreya said that it took her "a long time to get my next song." Shreya Ghoshal spoke about Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas.

Shreya Ghoshal made her playback debut with Devdas Shreya made her Bollywood playback singing debut with Devdas, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit among others. She lent her voice to five songs in the film--Silsila Ye Chahat Ka, Bairi Piya, Chalak Chalak, Morey Piya, and Dola Re Dola.

Shreya talks about opportunities post Devdas The singer said, "Devdas was a great launchpad. When you sing in a film with stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit, your beginning is very strong. But it took me a long time to get my next song. It was not as if I called everyone every day asking for work. I waited for the right opportunities. I believe every piece of music deserves the right casting, and if it does not happen at the right time, it does not create magic.”

Shreya on singing for Bipasha Basu Her next major song was Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai from Jism, which was picturised on Bipasha Basu. "I felt like I was a misfit for Bipasha Basu, but it was a very bold choice by composer MM Keeravani, who is internationally acclaimed. He said he wanted that exact voice. I don’t think I tried to be sensuous in it, because that does not come naturally to me. I think it was meant to have the rawness of youth, I was 18 at the time," she added.

More about Shreya's career She has sung many songs over the years, such as Ye Ishq Hai (Jab We Met), Manwa Laage (Happy New Year), Sunn Raha Hai (Aashiqui 2), Saathiyaa (Singham), Agar Tum Mil Jao (Zeher), Deewani Mastani (Bajirao Mastani) and Chikni Chameli (Agneepath).

Shreya also lent her voice to Teri Ore (Singh Is Kinng), Barso Re (Guru), Dola Re Dola (Devdas), Angaaron (Pushpa 2: The Rule), Tum Kya Mile, Ve Kamleya (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani), and Maatrubhumi (Battle of Galwan), among many others. She has so far earned many accolades, including five National Film Awards.