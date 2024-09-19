Step inside Rajeev Khandelwal’s charming and spacious triplex house that 'gives you the feeling you are not in Mumbai'

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal recently gave a sneak peek of his ‘humble abode’ in Mumbai. The actor who professed to be ‘possessive about his little space’ walked around his charming triplex in an interview with Brut India, showing off the various nooks and corners that lend it charm. (Also Read: Rajeev Khandelwal says Sanjay Leela Bhansali made him wait for a film for 1 year) Rajeev Khandelwal's beautiful home features beautiful nooks and corners.

Rajeev’s cosy dining-cum-sit out area

Rajeev’s ‘dining-cum-sit out area’ is not your quintessential living room. A wall full of monochrome photographs lends a personal touch, while a large lighting feature grabs all the attention. The dining table is swathed in light pouring in from open windows, while the kitchen and floating island with a sink on one side of the room give it personality. It’s where Rajeev and his family break bread together. Tea and pickle pots turn into the perfect flower vases.

Personal living quarters with green touch

Another floor of the house has a separate entrance and consists of Rajeev’s personal bedroom. A traditional four-post bed, wide windows, a comfortable chair for reading, and views of the vegetation growing outside ‘give you the feeling you’re not in Bombay’. The same floor has a beautiful shelf with books collected over the years and a vanity wall of Rajeev’s film posters. He also has medals hung there from a marathon he ran after recovering from a knee surgery. Rajeev’s house also has a ‘party room’ with a piano and a bar.

Recent work

Rajeev gained fame in 2002 when he played Sujal Garewal on the TV show Kahiin To Hoga. He debuted in Bollywood with the 2008 film Aamir and has since acted in movies such as Shaitan and Table No 21. In 2023, he starred in the OTT film Bloody Daddy, and in 2024, he played a self-obsessed star called Arman Singh in the web series Showtime.