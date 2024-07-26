Rajeev Khandelwal says Sanjay Leela Bhansali made him wait for a film for 1 year: ‘The film never took off’

Rajeev Khandelwal was locked to play the lead in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali production, but the film never took off. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Rajeev shared how he loved the script of the film which was called Chenab Gandhi, but was kept in the dark even as the movie fell apart. (Also read: Sonakshi Sinha says nobody took her seriously before Bhansali cast her in Heeramandi: Till when can you play sweet wife?) Rajeev Khandelwal revealed Sanjay Leela Bhansali called him for casting as a lead and then ghosted him.

Rajeev began in Hindi, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a very respected director. I met him and he liked my look at that time. This was around 2009- 2010. Of course I was happy, and I told him to tell me whether he wants me or not. I said that I have condition that when you will tell me that I want you, I will do it. After 15 days, he said that he has got his character and he said that he wants me. Vibhu Puri was the director of the film and he gave me a narration of the script. I was shaken after listening to that narration, and said, ‘What a script!’ Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan were there in the film. I just thought I do not want to let this go, not because it is Mr Bhansali's film but also because script is so amazing that nothing will go wrong with it. I also did a photoshoot with Vidya for the poster.”

The actor continued, "The film never took off and I will sound unreal when I say this but that is how I deal with my life. Eventually when I was told that the film was not happening, I told myself that this happens with everyone. This is a part and parcel of the game, so move on. I was excited to be a part of that project that will be there forever, and Chenab Gandhi! Only painful part was that I was not being informed whether it was happening or not. When I was told no, I moved on. There was no depression, no complaints whatsoever. I did feel my time was wasted, for a year or so but I was willing to invest that time in that project with the makers and with the cast. But it is a part and parcel of everyone's life. It was meant to be."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently made his OTT debut with the Netflix show Heeramandi. The show is set in the backdrop of the Indian independence revolution. The series showcases the clash between the courtesans of the red-light district of Heeramandi in Lahore and the officials during the British Raj. It also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman.