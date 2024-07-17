Heeramandi actor Taha Shah Badussha says meeting Tom Cruise was ‘serendipity’

Actor Taha Shah Badussha was in the UK recently to attend the London Indian Film Festival, and while there, he got to live a dream of his as he met his idol, actor Tom Cruise. Both of them were attending the European premiere of Twister, and Badussha calls it ‘serendipity’ that they both eventually met. Taha Shah Badussha with Tom Cruise

Sharing details of the exciting moment, he says, “He was sitting at the other end of the row. I was waiting for the film to end so that I could meet him. And it was so incredible how everything just worked out. I was completely in awe. And I wasn’t believing that I was so blessed to be meeting ‘the’ Tom cruise. We spoke about the movies and what he was shooting for here in London. I also conveyed to him what an inspiration he has been to me and thanked him for his legacy.”

Going gaga over Cruise, the 36-year-old says, “His career is nothing short of remarkable. He has always led the way and has been a torchbearer in the world of cinema. His films like The Rainman, Magnolia, Jerry McGuire, Top Gun, Mission Impossible and many more have completely altered my perspective on filmmaking and the craft of acting. I have definitely taken inspiration from him on how to build my filmography. I would love to be as versatile and experimental yet commercial as him.”

The actor got a lot of appreciation for his last show Heeramandi and he insists that love has spread across the borders too. “London has truly showered its love on me. The change is very apparent. People all over the city recognised me. It’s such a blessing,” he says, adding that while he went there for the closing night of the festival where he was being honoured, many other opportunities also opened up for him. “The festival was remarkable. I got to meet so many incredible artists and learn from their way of thinking and how different it can be. Receiving an award was truly a great honor, so was visiting the House of Lords and the Parliament and standing on the same spot as some of the greatest leaders in the world,” he ends.