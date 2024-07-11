Heeramandi actor Jason Shah opens up about battling sex addiction: ‘It is not easy’

What Jason said

During the interview, Jason got candid about his journey with addiction and how he came out of it, and said, "It was alcohol. I was smoking about two and a half packs a day. I can definitely say I was addicted to women. It was a sex addiction which was very difficult for me. I think it was one of the bigger ones to leave.”

‘It is tough because you have to say no’

When the actor was asked how he came out of it, Jason said, “God is so good and his grace is so sufficient for me that his love just overrode everything. It’s not easy, it is tough because you have to say no. There’s that funda that if it feels good, do it. But I have realised that that is probably the worst advice that you could give anybody. From my life, I would say, my worst decisions were made when it felt good. What I say now is, if it feels good, think about it.”

Jason said that he tasted success after doing Jhansi Ki Rani, when there would be so many people, even policemen, who would recognize him and praise his work. He also shared that he has been lucky in a lot of ways, and that went on to realize that fame, money don’t matter because they are there for a moment and then they are gone.

Jason garnered praise for his work in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. The series showcases the clash between the courtesans of the red-light district of Heeramandi in Lahore and the officials during the British Raj. A second season of the show was announced last month.