Heeramandi actor Taha Shah can't stop smiling, says ‘pinch me’ after meeting his 'lifelong idol' Tom Cruise. Watch

Actor Taha Shah, who was recently seen in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, has shared a post after meeting his 'lifelong idol' Hollywood actor Tom Cruise. Taking to his Instagram on Wednesday, Taha posted a photo and a video as he spent some time with Tom. (Also Read | Taha Shah once ran behind Karan Johar's car for an audition: ‘He stopped and offered me water’) Taha Shah was ecstatic after meeting Tom Cruise.

Taha meets Tom, share conversations and smile

In a picture, both of them smiled as they walked next to each other. Taha was seen in a black shirt and grey blazer. Tom wore a white T-shirt. In the clip, Tom put his arm around Taha as they shared a conversation. Sharing the post, Taha wrote, "Pinch me! Just met my lifelong idol. The one and only Tom Cruise! @tomcruise."

Fans react to Taha's post

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Goshhhhh...Ok this is absolutely legendary." A comment read, "You lucky man, Tom Cruise is love." "Omg help the caption is so cute," a person commented. An Instagram user said, "I literally scrolled past this and then I'm like WAIT! WAT IN THE WORLD!? Then I go back up to the post and omgg I see the most beautiful Taha with Mr. Tom Cruise."

About Taha's recent project

Taha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Earlier, sharing his experience of working with Bhansali, Taha had said, "Tajdar is a remarkable character, embodying nobility, kindness, and unwavering determination. Portraying him has been a dream come true. I'm immensely thankful to Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir for entrusting me with this incredible opportunity in Heeramandi. Working alongside such a talented star cast has been a great learning experience and honour. I believe audiences will deeply resonate with Tajdar's narrative of love and patriotism."

The series also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Sehgal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman. Set against the backdrop of India's struggle for independence in the 1940s, the show explores the lives of courtesans and their patrons, delving into the cultural dynamics of Heeramandi.