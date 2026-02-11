Subedaar release date: Anil Kapoor powers through a gripping action drama; when and where to watch the film

Anil Kapoor is back in action! The actor has unveiled the official teaser of Subedaar, his upcoming film, which will have a direct OTT release. The gritty and intense peek into the world of Subedaar promised a fiery turn from Anil. The film is directed by Suresh Triveni, who co-wrote it with Prajwal Chandrashekar.

About the film Subedaar follows the tumultuous journey of Subedaar Arjun Maurya (Anil Kapoor), a retired soldier struggling to find peace in a changing world where the values he once lived by are increasingly challenged. The teaser shows Anil Kapoor getting increasingly frustrated and furious with the world around him, fightingagainst crime and corruption while navigating fractured family ties as he stands by what is right.The film offers a gritty and intense exploration of honour in the midst of societal decay.

Apart from Anil, Subedaar stars Radhikka Madan in the lead role. Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Faisal Malik and Mona Singh also play pivotal roles. An Opening Image Films production, in association with Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network (AKFCN), the film is produced by Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Triveni.

Vikram Malhotra,Partner, Opening Image Filmsandproducer ofSubedaar, shared, “Subedaaris a powerful film featuring a never-seen-before lead character who isshaped by service, discipline, and sacrifice. From the very outset, I was drawn to thisstory that is impactfully entertaining, intimate in its relationships and cinematic in its scale. Collaborating with Prime Video, AKFCN, and Suresh Triveni brought together the right creative voices to authentically build this world. With superstar and powerhouse actor Anil Kapoor at thecentre, the film offers audiences a compelling cinematic experience like never-before exclusively on Prime Video. We’re excited for audiences in India and across the world to experienceSubedaaron Prime Video on March 5.”