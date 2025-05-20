Sunny Deol 'missing' papa Dharmendra at Border 2 shoot, shares adorable video. Watch

Sunny Deol, who is busy shooting for his upcoming film Border 2, is missing his father, Bollywood legend Dharmendra. The actor recently posted an adorable video of himself with his papa where the father-son duo share kisses and hugs, warming the hearts of their fans on the internet. Sunny Deol shares a charming video with father Dharmendra. (Instagram/ iamsunnydeol)

Sunny Deol is missing papa Dharmendra

On Tuesday, the Jaat actor took to his Instagram and shared a charming video featuring him and father Dharmendra. He captioned the video, "Missing you at shoot. Love u papa we need to do more such trips".

The video is about a trip Sunny and Dharmendra took together. At one point, the 89-year-old actor says he is glad that he came on the trip, otherwise he would have missed something. He adds, “Mummy ko aana chahiye tha, usse bhi acha lagta (mother should have come, she would have liked it too)”

Fans react

Fans couldn't get enough of father-son's love. One fan wrote, "Sunny paji so proud of you well taking care of your Papa! ❤️❤️👏👏". Another one, wrote, "Example of father and son relationship. Love you respected👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️". One fan cutely commented, "Heman ke sath ironman 😍❤️(Heman with iron man)".

Another fan prayed for their good health and said, "I pray for Good health and Happiness of your family... May Waheguru Ji Bless you all with abundance and Peace ✌️🕊️". A fan commented, "Lot's of Love to our Legends". Another one said, “Yehi hota hai baap aur beta naal pyara rishta (This is how father and son's relationship is)”

Sunny Deol's latest projects

Sunny Deol was last seen in Jaat. The film released on April 10 to decent numbers. Directed by Gopichand Malineni in his Hindi debut, Jaat also starred Regina Cassandra, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu.

He is now shooting for Border 2, a sequel to 1997 war drama Border, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta.