Vipul Shah on lack of screens for The Kerala Story: 'Won't be able to fight with goons'

Producer Vipul Shah has said that the film's makers have taken all legal recourse they could to ensure the screening of The Kerala Story. However, they will not be able to get down to the streets and fight goons, he added. (Also read: Sudipto reacts to Kamal Haasan calling The Kerala Story ‘propaganda’) The Kerala Story hit the theatres on May 5.

The Kerala Story released earlier this month, but the film's screening was banned in West Bengal. After the producers filed cases, the Supreme Court (SC) recently asked the state government to remove the bans on the screening of the film. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud also directed the Tamil Nadu government to ensure all security arrangements are made to ensure the film's screening and the safety of moviegoers. The bench said it is the duty of the state government to maintain law and order as the film has been granted certification by the CBFC

Vipul Shah on less screens

Asked if he would take any legal steps to ensure the screening of his film, Vipul told DNA, “We did whatever we could under the law. Nothing is above the Supreme Court in this country. Now, we would request the SC to take suo motu action against these governments and make sure punishment is given that is so strong that nobody does this in the future. Supreme Court has lifted the ban. Beyond this, we will not be able to go onto the streets and fights with goons of these parties.”

West Bengal ban

Imposing a ban on the film, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had labelled it a ‘distorted story’. The state government also said that the ban was imposed ‘to maintain peace and harmony’ in the state.

The movie was banned under section 6 of the West Bengal Cinemas (Regulation) Act ,which says that if the state is of the opinion that any film which is being publicly exhibited is likely to cause breach of peace, the exhibition of the film may be suspended or prohibited.

The Kerala Story controversy

The film directed by Sudipto Sen features Adah Sharma, Sonia Balani and Yogita Bihani. After the film's trailer claimed that 32,000 women went missing from the state of Kerala alone, several people objected to the estimated figures. The film claimed all these women were made to join the terrorist group ISIS, after forced conversion.

Faced with backlash the makers then withdrew the figure and called the movie the story of three women from Kerala, in its trailer description.

