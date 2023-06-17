Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's pics from 'kirtan' in London surface online

Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are spending some quality spiritual time in London. The duo was recently spotted at a Kirtan by Krishna Das, a renowned American vocalist who is known for his popular Hindu devotional songs. Several images and videos from the devotional event went viral in which Virushka is seen heading towards their seats. (Also read: When Anushka Sharma was convinced she'd win award for Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, cried after losing to Asin) Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are in London these days.

Virat and Anushka attended Krishna Das' kirtan in London last year as well. Meanwhile, on the work front, Virat was a part of the Indian squad that played the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval, London. In the final, he scored 14 and 49. India registered a loss of 209 runs, their second successive loss in the final of the tournament.

India will next play West Indies in an all-format series from July 12 onwards. The series consists of two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is. Virat could be seen in action during this series in Tests and ODIs.

Recently, Anushka took to her Instagram account and posted a video about their fun time at the match, and celebrating Manchester City's win. She captioned the video, "Congratulations @mancity & @pepteam on sealing City's seventh FA Cup! Such an effortless display of game and grit by all the players."

Virat and Anushka were also spotted enjoying a coffee date in London and several pictures and videos of the duo surfaced on social media.

Anushka will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic film Chakda Xpress which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited.