Vivek Agnihotri reveals why he declined Oxford Union debate on Kashmir: ‘Felt very offended’

Vivek Agnihotri on Thursday shared that he has declined an invitation by Oxford Union to debate on Kashmir. And the filmmaker admits he felt ‘offended’ to get the invitation, adding that he doesn’t want to be a part of public debates, instead use his stories to make his point. Also read: Vivek Agnihotri says ‘cowards only censor what exposes their ugly face’ amid Emergency CBFC clearance delay Vivek Agnihotri took to social media to share the update.

The filmmaker, who found fame with the film, The Kashmir Files, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the invitation to debate on the topic, “The House Believes in an independent state of Kashmir”. Sharing his refusal letter, he wrote, “I found the theme offensive, anti-India, and anti-Kashmir. On principle, I have declined the offer”.

When Hindustan Times contacted him, Vivek delved deep into his decision, which he admits was not easy to make.

On saying no

“The first thing is why there should be a debate on undisputed factors. Their motion says we believe that Kashmir is an independent state… A lot of people believe that Earth is flat. So have a debate on that… I could sense sinister politics behind it,” Vivek tells us.

He adds, “Another thing was that we keep saying that we need to get out of the colonised mindset. Now, it is time to do that. But we unnecessarily give too much importance to these universities and places. My heart and my soul said that this is wrong. I felt very offended with the motion”.

On people asking him not to decline

The filmmaker reveals that people around him were amused to see his reaction, and asked him not to decline. But he stuck to his gut.

“It wasn't easy. I spoke to lots of people and everyone asked me ‘how can you lose this opportunity?’. They asked me to go… But I am not a young teenager who gets tempted by these kinds of things. I have principles in my life and I have taken up a stand,” he shares.

Vivek continues, “People are ambitious and materialistic. These different kinds of degrees and attachment. People like to linger on to something which is bigger than them. For a few years, I have been living a spiritual life. I have no attachment to all these things”.

On focusing on his films

Vivek admits he has been a debater all his life, but now he wants his stories to narrate his vision and make a point.

“The organiser sent me another message recently saying that without you, the sheen is gone. They are not happy, but it doesn't matter. I'm focusing on my movies rather than debating with people. That's why I don't go on TV these days,” he shares, adding, “I don't want to be a part of public debate. If I have to make a point, I would rather make it with my films and my writing, my books, my things. I don't want to get stuck into demonising India. I don't want to be part of that narrative”.

On the work front, he is working on his next project, The Delhi Files.