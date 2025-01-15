Was Shashi Kapoor the most handsome Bollywood actor ever? Reddit debates who deserves the crown

Shashi Kapoor is one of the most revered actors who graced Hindi cinema. Known for his effortless charm and intense roles, he had a huge fan base and established himself as a leading hero of Hindi cinema during his generation. But is he the most handsome Bollywood actor ever? A new post on Reddit has sparked some thoughts on this question, where many users seemed to agree whereas some also added which other actor could possibly take that spot if not him. (Also read: Shashi Kapoor birth anniversary: When the romantic and realist co-existed in seamless harmony) Shashi Kapoor is often praised for her stunning, handsome looks.

On Shashi Kapoor's charm and good looks

A Redditor posted the question which read, “Really curious to know who is the most Handsome Bollywood Actor ever, in your opinion? (Besides Hrithik). For me, Shashi Kapoor looked like a Disney Prince.” In response, a user commented, “Elegant demeanor. Shashi Kapoor's presence was always magnetic!” Another said, “For me it's Shashi Kapoor ji. Now and forever. His aura hit differently.”

A comment read, “Shashi Kapoor was so dreamy… I believe all the actresses who worked with him had a crush on him but he only loved Jennifer Kendal. That enhanced his charm even more...”

More user reactions

Many users also gave their own choice as to which other actor could be the most handsome in Bollywood. Several users pointed out that Akshay Kumar in his younger days, Arjun Rampal, and John Abraham could definitely vouch for the same spot.

A comment read, “Man there are so many, Shashi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Vinod Khanna in his prime + Rahul and Akshaye Khanna, John Abraham, Arjun Rampal, Mukul Dev, Keith Sequeira, Jugal Hansraj, ARK, Sid Malhotra, Jimmy Shergill in his prime, Ram Kapoor, Dino Morea, Aashim Gulati, Jas Arora, Randeep Hooda, Akshay Oberoi, Hritik, Rajneesh Duggal, Milind Soman, Vivaan Bhatena, Abhay Deol, Ankur Rathee. And for a lot of them it’s not just their looks but it’s their confidence and personality too.” A user said, “Young Akshaye Khanna is underrated.”

Shashi Kapoor was the youngest brother of Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor. He started out doing romantic films. Soon, he diversified to family dramas like Waqt and Trishul, multi-starrers (Deewar, Suhag, Kaala Patthar) and comedies (Namak Halaal, Chori Mera Kaam, Chor Machaye Shor). He died in a hospital in Mumbai of cirrhosis on December 4, 2017, at the age of 79.