When Soha Ali Khan mistook Tiger Pataudi’s iconic 1987 Olympic torch run for a regular jog

Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan recently reflected on a cherished childhood memory featuring her late father, cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. In a heartfelt Instagram Story, she shared a throwback photo from 1987, showing herself running alongside him during the Olympic torch relay — a moment she had innocently believed was just his usual morning jog. Soha Ali Khan reminisced about running with her father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, during the 1987 Olympic torch relay.

Soha shares cherished memory with her father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

On Tuesday, Soha took to her Instagram stories and shared her father's iconic Olympic torch run in 1987. “I remember wanting to accompany Abba on what I thought was his usual jog, and he said yes. #Olympictorch 1987,” Soha wrote in the caption.

A screengrab of Soha Ali Khan's Instagram stories.

The Olympic torch run, also known as the torch relay, is a ceremonial tradition that dates back to the 1936 Berlin Olympics. It involves the transportation of the Olympic flame from Olympia, Greece, to the host city of the Games, symbolising global unity, peace, and friendship. Pataudi’s participation in such a prestigious event was a testament to his legacy beyond cricket.

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, fondly known as Tiger Pataudi, was one of India’s most celebrated cricketers and became the national team’s captain at the young age of 21. He was the son of Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, the last Nawab of the princely state of Pataudi. In 2001, Tiger was honoured with the C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, the highest accolade by the BCCI for a former player.

Soha's latest projects

Soha, who is married to actor-director Kunal Kemmu, was last seen in the 2025 horror thriller Chhorii 2. Directed by Vishal Furia, she portrayed the haunting character of Daasi Maa. The film starred Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead and featured performances by Gashmeer Mahajan and Saurabh Goyal. It had an OTT release on Amazon Prime on 11 April.