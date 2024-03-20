Yodha box office collection day 5: Sidharth Malhotra film continues to do well, earns over 2 crore in India

Yodha box office collection day 5: The film, starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role, has been doing well in India. According to Sacnilk.com, the action-packed film has earned over ₹21 crore in India since its release. It is directed by debutant duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. (Also Read | Yodha box office collection day 4) Sidharth Malhotra played a soldier once again in Yodha.

Yodha India box office

The film minted ₹4.1 crore on day one, ₹5.75 crore on day two, ₹7 crore on day three and ₹2.15 crore on day four. It earned ₹2.30 crore nett in India on its fifth day, as per early estimates. So far, the film has minted ₹21.30 crore in India.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

About Yodha

The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. Yodha also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. The high-octane action thriller film follows Arun Katyal, the commanding officer of an elite unit, the Yodha Task Force, on a thrilling rescue operation. Prime Video on Tuesday announced that Yodha will stream on its platform after completing its run in theatres.

Sidharth surprised fans by vising Mumbai theatre

Sidharth recently surprised his fans in Mumbai by visiting a theatre. A clip, which surfaced on social media platforms, showed fans talking to him. In the video, Sidharth interacted with moviegoers and took selfies with them after they watched a show of Yodha. Fans of the actor cheered for him and expressed their love for the film.

Yodha review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Yodha’s corny and complacent co-opting of it and surface-level interpretation of the Kashmir issue and terrorism, render this film with nothing new to offer. A ray of hope appears when it’s very briefly suggested that the hero has gone rogue, but even that remote possibility is quickly shushed into a corner. Thereafter, the film plunges itself headlong into solving the broad-brushstrokes puzzle of its own making."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place