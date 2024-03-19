Yodha box office collection day 4: Sidharth Malhotra film witnesses slight dip on first Monday, earns 2 crore in India

Yodha box office collection day 4: Starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role, the film witnessed a slight dip in its numbers at the domestic box office on its first Monday. According to Sacnilk.com, the action-packed film has earned ₹19 crore in India since its release. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. (Also Read | Yodha review: Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani-starrer is an ‘aero-undynamic’ flight of fancy) Sidharth Malhotra in a still from Yodha.

Yodha India box office

The film minted ₹4.1 crore on day one, ₹5.75 crore on day two and ₹7 crore on day three. It earned ₹2.15 crore nett in India on its fourth day, as per early estimates. So far, the film has minted ₹19 crore in India.

Directed by debutant duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. The high-octane action thriller film follows Arun Katyal, the commanding officer of an elite unit, the Yodha Task Force, on a thrilling rescue operation.

Sidharth surprised fans by vising Mumbai theatre

Recently, Sidharth surprised his fans by visiting a theatre in Mumbai. A video, which emerged on social media platforms, showed fans thronging him at a Mumbai theatre. The clip captures Sidharth interacting with moviegoers and taking selfies with them after they watched a show of Yodha. Fans of the actor cheered for him and expressed their love for the film.

Sidharth recently spoke about Yodha

Speaking at an event in Delhi recently, Sidharth spoke highly of the movie. He had said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Yodha is a completely fictitious story. We have created a new task force - Yodha. So when you create something from scratch, you can take a lot of liberties. We have introduced many variations in the film, and the action I got to perform is very different from 'Shershaah.' Here, I am more energetic, lean, and use different sorts of weapons. It is a far more commercial and entertaining film. I think it features some of my best action sequences in the last decade or so."

