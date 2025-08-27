BTS fans angry after video allegedly shows Jimin at rumoured girlfriend Song Da-eun's home: ‘This is invasive, sick’

BTS member Jimin and actor Song Da-eun have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. However, a video allegedly featuring Jimin recently went viral on social media platforms, garnering criticism from BTS fans. According to Allkpop, Da-eun posted it on TikTok. Jimin and Song Da-eun have been rumoured to be dating since 2022.

Allegedly Song Da-eun shares video of Jimin

Fans of Jimin are infuriated by Da-eun's now-deleted ‘surprise’ video, saying that she posted the clip without his consent and questioned his privacy. Da-eun shared the video revealing Jimin’s face. In the video, a person stood near the lift with their phone camera facing it. The lift opened to show a surprised Jimin. He told the person, "Oh my. Did you know I was coming in? I came here deliberately without informing you."

BTS ARMY slams Da-eun

Reacting to the video, a fan said, "The video seems to be from 2019-2020, the fact that she is posting now seems more like a revenge sort of." A comment read, "It's extremely invasive. Does he know she posted it?" "I don't care if he dated or was friends with her. That's not my business. What concerns me is the fact that she's been invading his privacy for years by posting videos with him/mentioning him and deleting them in minutes. This is absolutely sick and not normal," wrote another fan.

"Where’s the respect for his privacy?” asked a person. “This is basically a hidden camera,” tweeted a X user. A tweet read, “Even if they dated, what kind of partner does this?” “There’s no excuse—this is public exposure without agreement,” wrote another fan. "Someone who truly loves and values Jimin wouldn't share his video as if it were leaked," a person wrote.

About Da-eun and Jimin's dating rumours

Dating rumours of Jimin and Da-eun started in 2022–23 when she shared a post from a Jamsil hotel, the same day BTS held a show close by. In June this year, Da-eun hinted about dating a male “idol." She later said her relationship was bringing stress to her and even cried during a live stream. The actor also asked people to stop harassing her.

About Da-eun

Da-eun made her acting debut with The Handmaiden (2016). She has also starred in the dating-themed variety show Heart Signal 2 (2018) and the reality show Dear My Room (2019). Da-eun was also part of The Golden Spoon, More Than Friends, Once Again, Be Melodramatic, Hold My Hand, and Can't Lose, among many others.

About Jimin

The BTS singer was discharged from the South Korean military earlier this year. Jimin, along with BTS members Namjoon, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Taehyung and Jungkook, are gearing up for their first album in four years. The seven-member group started producing the new album in the US in July. The new record, which will release in Spring next year, will be the band’s first as a complete group since Proof in 2022. Their last concert, Yet to Come in Busan, was held in October of that year.