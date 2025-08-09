6 Hitchcockian thrillers to watch on OTT ahead of Drop release

Meghann Fahy's latest release Drop is a refreshing thriller, which also stars Brandon Sklenar. Drop follows a widowed mother as her first date takes a dark turn when she receives an anonymous message via a digital drop application, forcing her to follow dangerous instructions. The film is releasing on JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium) on August 11, 2025. But before its release, let's take a look at some similar Hitchcockian thrillers available on OTTplay Premium. Meghann Fahy and Brandon Sklenar in Drop

Mystery thrillers you should not miss!

Rorschach

The film follows Luke Anthony as he relocates to a village in Kerala after his wife goes missing. The incident sparks suspicion among the locals, even as Luke begins an investigation. The film brilliantly blends psychological themes into the narrative and this along with Mammootty’s stellar performance makes Rorschach a gripping watch. A revenge tale at its core, Rorschach also explores other aspects such as family dynamics and the greed for money.

Inheritance follows a woman discovering the truth behind her father's mysterious legacy and a man imprisoned in a bunker. The film delves into the complexities of family relationships, exploring the impacts of lies and secrets on their bond. The story focuses on the manipulative nature of the father and the daughter's struggle with her perception. The narrative will keep you guessing till the end about the true nature of the characters and their motives.

This film explores the unexpected friendship between two absolutely different women - Staphanie and Emily, and the unsettling events that unfold after Emily mysteriously disappears. The gripping investigation into Emily's disappearance uncovers hidden truths and Stephanie’s twisted past is also revealed in the film, with dark humour and gripping suspense.

This psychological thriller explores the story of a woman named Billie who finds herself trapped in a series of time loops, experiencing terrible blackouts and visions. She soon discovers that her new relationship with another woman named Alex is the root cause of these incidents and that she's stuck in an abusive relationship. Jagged Mind delves into issues of gaslighting, manipulation and the struggles to break free from a toxic bond.

This Hindi drama follows the story of Meesha who returns to her ancestral home after being away for years, only to find that her father is missing and her step mother seemingly manipulating her into questioning her sanity. Soon Meesha uncovers some horrific truths and betrayals of her step mother and dark truths of her family. However, as the story unfolds, twisted truths begin to unravel about Meesha herself and her past as well.

This Malayalam thriller follows the story of Priyadarshini who is suspicious about her new neighbour Manuel. She begins her own investigation and unravels some dark truths along the way, culminating in a tense climax. The film explores the lengths to which people can go to uncover a truth. Sookshmadarshini amazingly builds tension throughout its runtime and cleverly makes audiences keep guessing the next stage of the investigation.