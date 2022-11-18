Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Anya Taylor-Joy calls filming Mad Max spinoff Furiosa her ‘bloodiest’ experience

Anya Taylor-Joy calls filming Mad Max spinoff Furiosa her 'bloodiest' experience

Published on Nov 18, 2022 05:31 PM IST

Anya Taylor-Joy has spoken about her experience of working on the Mad Max: Fury Road spin off. She will play Imperator Furiosa in the movie.

Anya Taylor Joy at the premiere of The Menu.(AFP)
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Anya Taylor-Joy is one of the busiest actors in the industry, with a number of projects lined for release. Perhaps the most anticipated one is her collaboration with director Ridley Scott for the Mad Max : Fury Road spinoff Furiosa, a role for which she recently wrapped her schedule on the production. (Also read: Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy marries in ‘intimate courthouse wedding’, claim reports)

The Queen's Gambit actor told of her experience in an interview with Indiewire that, filming Furiosa was "the dirtiest and the bloodiest I have ever been, which is saying something, genuinely saying something." Anya further added, “Any time I get to be dirty or bloody and not perfectly prim and pretty, I’m just having a ball, that’s where I feel most comfortable. So yeah, Furiosa was definitely right up my street.”

Furiosa marks the spinoff to 2015's Mad Max : Fury Road, where Anya Taylor-Joy will step into the shoes of Imperator Furiosa, that was originally played by actor Charlize Theron. Anya shot the film in the Australian deserts over the year. "I’ve been on a different planet for the last seven months," she exclaimed. “I think I need to sit down and attempt to try and digest what’s happened over the last seven months. But I’m incredibly, incredibly proud of it, and so proud of all of the people I got to work with, and just the amount of love and effort and work that went into it, I’m excited to see it.”

Filming for the Mad Max spinoff also required a lot of driving, as Furiosa is famous for being one of the most skilled drivers to have survived the wasteland. Anya Taylor-Joy revealed how she took up the challenge for the part. “I don’t actually have a license, so I can’t drive. I can’t on a highway, I can’t parallel park, but if you need me to do a juicy 180 in a truck, I can do that and not hit the camera people, which is great,” she said. "If a driving instructor gets in a car with me, all I know how to do is crazy stunt driving."

Alongside Anya Taylor-Joy in the lead, Furiosa also stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke and Angus Sampson and it set to release on May 24, 2024.

