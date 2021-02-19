IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Cameron Diaz says she 'couldn't imagine' returning to a movie set again
Cameron Diaz in The Mask.
Cameron Diaz in The Mask.
hollywood

Cameron Diaz says she 'couldn't imagine' returning to a movie set again

Actor Cameron Diaz opened up about why she "couldn't imagine" getting back into Hollywood.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:04 PM IST

Actor Cameron Diaz opened up about why she "couldn't imagine" getting back into Hollywood, and how she has found something that became the most fulfilling part of her life.

The actor, who has been on a hiatus for the past seven years, spoke with SiriusXM's Bruce Bozzi during the segment Quarantined with Bruce, and revealed what's stopping her from getting back into Hollywood.

Answering a question on whether she has plans to make a comeback, she said, "I'm never going to say never about anything in life. I'm just not that person. So will I ever make a movie again? I'm not looking to. But will I? I don't know. I have no idea."

Diaz explained what factored into her decision, "I couldn't imagine, being a mom now, where I'm at as a mother with my child at her first year, to have to be on a movie set that takes 14 hours, 16 hours of my day away from my child. I just couldn't."

Also read: Cameron Diaz has retired from acting: I’m done

She added, "I wouldn't have been the mom that I am now had I chosen to do that at any other time in my life."

As per E! News, Cameron Diaz and her partner Benji Madden quietly welcomed a baby girl, Raddix Madden, more than a year ago. They announced the birth of baby Raddix in January 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cameron diaz

Related Stories

Cameron Diaz in The Mask.
Cameron Diaz in The Mask.
hollywood

Cameron Diaz confirms her retirement from movies

By HT Correspondent | Asian News International, Los Angeles
UPDATED ON APR 02, 2018 09:00 AM IST
Cameron Diaz was asked about making movies recently when she said she is ‘actually retired’.
READ FULL STORY
Cameron Diaz’s last movie was 2014’s Annie.(Shutterstock)
Cameron Diaz’s last movie was 2014’s Annie.(Shutterstock)
hollywood

Cameron Diaz has retired from acting: I’m done

By HT Correspondent | Hindustan Times, London
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2018 02:22 PM IST
Hollywood star Cameron Diaz has retired from acting in order to spend more time at home, according to actor Selma Blair.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cameron Diaz in The Mask.
Cameron Diaz in The Mask.
hollywood

Cameron Diaz says she 'couldn't imagine' returning to a movie set again

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:04 PM IST
Actor Cameron Diaz opened up about why she "couldn't imagine" getting back into Hollywood.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joaquin Phoenix is all set to work with Ari Aster in his next.
Joaquin Phoenix is all set to work with Ari Aster in his next.
hollywood

Joaquin Phoenix to star in Ari Aster's Disappointment Blvd

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:54 PM IST
Joaquin Phoenix is all set to star in Midsommar and Hereditary director Ari Aster's Disappointment Blvd. This will be Joaquin's first project after winning the Oscar for Joker.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shia LaBeouf exits the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse following an appearance in New York, March 20, 2015.(Reuters)
Shia LaBeouf exits the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse following an appearance in New York, March 20, 2015.(Reuters)
hollywood

'Shia LaBeouf made me sleep naked': FKA Twigs levels fresh allegations

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:29 PM IST
  • Singer FKA Twigs has offered more details about the alleged abuse that she faced during her relationship with actor Shia LaBeouf.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Emma Stone in a still from Cruella.
Emma Stone in a still from Cruella.
hollywood

Cruella trailer: Emma Stone turns Disney's notorious villain in her origin story

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:21 AM IST
Cruella stars Oscar-winning actor Emma Stone channelling her sinister side while sporting a two-toned hairstyle, dark lipstick, and smokey eye makeup.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter at the end of Avengers Endgame.
Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter at the end of Avengers Endgame.
hollywood

Russo brothers debunk popular Avengers Endgame theory about Steve Rogers

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:26 PM IST
  • Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of Marvel's Avengers: Endgame, have debunked a fan theory that was seemingly endorsed by the film's writers previously.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salma Hayek in a still from Desperado.
Salma Hayek in a still from Desperado.
hollywood

Salma Hayek kept crying while shooting Desperado sex scene

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:52 PM IST
Salma Hayek said there was no mention of a sex scene between her character, Carolina and El Mariachi (Antonio Banderas) in Desperado script.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dhanush will be seen in Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans' The Gray Man.
Dhanush will be seen in Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans' The Gray Man.
hollywood

Dhanush's role in The Gray Man, co-starring Ryan Gosling, teased by writer

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:16 PM IST
Dhanush will be seen in the Russo Brothers' upcoming adaptation of The Gray Man. The actor's role was recently teased by the book's author Mark Greaney.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League is out.
The trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League is out.
hollywood

Zack Snyder’s Justice League trailer teases faceoff between Batman and Joker

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:03 PM IST
  • Zack Snyder dropped the trailer for his upcoming Justice League on Valentine's Day. The action-packed clip teased an intense faceoff between Batman and Joker.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ryan Reynolds plays the titular foul-mouthed superhero in Deadpool.
Ryan Reynolds plays the titular foul-mouthed superhero in Deadpool.
hollywood

5 years of Deadpool: Ryan Reynolds shares 'lost' fan letter and his response

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:34 PM IST
Ryan Reynolds shared two letters typed on paper: one from a fan named Hunter and one of his reply to him, dated March 2016.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zawe Ashton to play the antagonist in Captain Marvel 2.
Zawe Ashton to play the antagonist in Captain Marvel 2.
hollywood

Captain Marvel 2 gets its villain in Zawe Ashton

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:54 PM IST
Marvel Studios ropes in Zawe Ashton to portray villain in Captain Marvel 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
To All the Boys: Always and Forever movie review: Noah Centineo and Lana Condor in a still from the final instalment of Netflix's romantic comedy trilogy.
To All the Boys: Always and Forever movie review: Noah Centineo and Lana Condor in a still from the final instalment of Netflix's romantic comedy trilogy.
hollywood

To All the Boys 3 review: A ho-hum conclusion to a humdinger of a trilogy

By Rohan Naahar
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:10 AM IST
  • To All the Boys Always and Forever movie review: It hurts that the final chapter in such a beloved series turned out to be the least impressive of the lot, but Lana Condor and Noah Centineo's chemistry is still iconic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
News of the World movie review: Tom Hanks and Helena Zengel star in director Paul Greengrass' new film.
News of the World movie review: Tom Hanks and Helena Zengel star in director Paul Greengrass' new film.
hollywood

News of the World review: Hanks should be making headlines for this performance

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:25 PM IST
  • News of the World movie review: Tom Hanks is at his subtle best in director Paul Greengrass' new film, out on Netflix.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jallikattu is India’s official entry at the Academy Awards this year.
Jallikattu is India’s official entry at the Academy Awards this year.
hollywood

Jallikattu fails to make the cut at Oscars

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:23 PM IST
Filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery's Jallikattu, India's official entry in the Best International Feature category at the 93rd Academy Awards, is out of the Oscars race.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jared Leto is back as the Joker.
Jared Leto is back as the Joker.
hollywood

Zack Snyder reveals first look of Jared Leto's Justice League Joker, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:08 PM IST
  • Batman and Joker will face off for the first time since The Dark Knight in the upcoming director's cut of Justice League, Zack Snyder has revealed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A screengrab from the new Fast &amp; Furious 9 teaser.
A screengrab from the new Fast & Furious 9 teaser.
hollywood

Fast & Furious 9 teaser: This 4 second shot took 8 months of preparation

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:08 PM IST
  • Director Justin Lin has revealed that a four-second shot in the latest Fast & Furious 9 teaser took eight months of preparation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP