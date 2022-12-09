Jackie Chan confirms that Rush Hour 4 is in development: 'We are talking about it...'

Jackie Chan fans have a lot to rejoice as the star has finally said that there is a possibility of him returning to the Rush Hour franchise with a fourth part. The star has now revealed, after a span of no updates about his next work, that a sequel is in the works. (Also read: Michelle Yeoh says she wants that Oscar, but doesn't need it: ‘Give it to me’)

“We’re talking about part 4 right now,” sad the star as he made a rare on-stage appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival, in Jeddah. He went on to reveal a little more about the film saying that "the script isn't right" at the moment, but he'll "see the director tonight and we will be talking about it." The first Rush Hour film, which was released in 1998, grossed $244 million worldwide. The film also starred Chris Tucker and its success kicked off a franchise that saw two sequels

Recounting his experience of saying yes to the first film in Hollywood, the action star said, “I tried so many times to go to Hollywood, but after that, I said no more Hollywood because my English is not good, they’re not my culture, they don’t like this kind of action,” he said. Sceptic of the role that was passed on to him, the star recounted, “My manager said look, there’s a script, and it’s called Rush Hour. I said no, Hong Kong police? I’m not going to do it. He said Jackie, why don’t you try last time. I said okay, this is the last time.” When the film turned out to be a massive success, the star admitted that he did not know the impact it have on his career. “For me, I don’t have a count of what 70 million is. I don’t know the box office. I just know its certainly a success. And then they made part 2 and part 3,” he added.

During his keynote at the Red Sea International Film Festival, the star also said that 2022 marks his 60th anniversary in the film business. He further added that he has plans on doing “less action stories, more love stories” in the near future, and at the present, he is preparing a project which he called a “drama film for women.”

(With ANI inputs)

