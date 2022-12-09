Michelle Yeoh says she wants that Oscar, but doesn't need it: ‘Give it to me’

Michelle Yeoh, who starred in one of the most acclaimed films of the year- Everything Everywhere All At Once, has been named 2022's Icon of the Year by Time Magazine. The Malaysian actor opened up about the many challenges she faced as an actress and how her leading turn in the A24 film is the moment she has been waiting for. Touted to be a frontrunner for the Best Actress race at the Oscars, Michelle said of the building recognition, "My arms are out open." (Also read: Oscars 2023 to live telecast all 23 categories after heavy criticism last year)

“It shouldn’t be about my race, but it has been a battle,” Michelle admitted. “At least let me try.” said the actor who has starred in several films in supporting turns including Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, Kung Fu Panda 2, and Crazy Rich Asians. Speaking of the Best Actress race at this year's Academy Awards, Michelle says she understands the significance of it. No Asian woman has won Best Actress in the history of the Academy Awards. “I’ve thought about it,” she said. “And not just me—I feel like my full Asian community has thought about it. They come up to me and they say, ‘You’re doing it for us.’”

“Give it to me,” she responded to the question when asked by Time Magazine, referring to an Oscar win for Lead Actress. “It’s not about needing it — it’s that feeling that you don’t have to explain: It’s love from other people. My arms are out open.” she said. The star also pressed upon the fact that such an opportunity does not come quite often for an actor like her, and she wishes more such chances are taken on her after the huge commercial success of Everything Everywhere All At Once. “I do look at all my peers — Cate Blanchett, Olivia Colman, Helen Mirren — and go, Oh God, I envy all the different opportunities you get to showcase your talent again and again,” she said. “When you get an opportunity like this, you have to pour your heart and soul into it, because you don’t know when the next chance is...I think that is my biggest fear: Please don’t let this be the one and only,” concluded the actor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail