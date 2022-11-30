Oscars 2023 to live telecast all 23 categories after heavy criticism last year

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is taking a firm step to reconsider their much derided rule last year. The 2023 Academy Awards will feature live telecast of all the 23 categories after last year's heavily criticized decision to cut down on showcasing a few awards live in order to save time. (Also read: Will Smith feels his Oscar slap controversy may hurt his new film Emancipation: 'I completely understand...')

The official announcement came from Bill Kramer, the CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, who said that the televised event will once again feature all 23 categories after removing eight of them from the 2022 broadcast. The categories that were not shown during the 2022 event included original score, makeup and hairstyling, documentary short, film editing, production design, animated short, live action short and sound. Speaking to Variety, Bill said, “We are committed to having a show that celebrates the artisans, the arts and sciences and the collaborative nature of moviemaking. This is very much what the mission of the Academy is, and I am very hopeful that we can do a show that celebrates all components of moviemaking in an entertaining and engaging way.”

Bill Kramer was appointed as the new CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, through a unanimous vote in June, taking over from Dawn Hudson who announced the end of her term in October 2021. Bill has revealed that he has been having a lot of discussions regarding the inclusion the eight categories back to the live telecast, and also admitted, “We are thrilled to be in a position to execute that.”

The 95th Oscars will be held on March 12, 2023, and will air live on ABC in more than 200 territories worldwide from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Jimmy Kimmel will return for the third time to host the Oscars.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail