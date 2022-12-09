Jennifer Lawrence clarifies remark on female action films: ‘It was my blunder’

Jennifer Lawrence clarified a recent comment she made on the space for female-led action films and how she was one of the first actors to break that mould. The actor, who is promoting her film Causeway, responded saying her comment was taken out of context by the media and that she never meant it to put it that way. (Also read: Jennifer Lawrence and Viola Davis bond over ‘almost killing their kids’: 'My baby is in the car!')

In the Actors on Actors interview conducted by Variety, that took place between Viola Davis and Jennifer Lawrence, The Hunger Games star had said, "I remember when I was doing Hunger Games, nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie, because it wouldn’t work, we were told. Girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead.” Fans were quick to point the star few examples operformances of Sigourney Weaver in Aliens, Uma Thurman in Kill Bill and Michelle Yeoh in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon who came much before than The Hunger Games' Katniss Everdeen.

Now, Jennifer has clarified on her statement with The Hollywood Reporter saying, “That’s certainly not what I meant to say at all. I know that I am not the only woman who has ever led an action film. What I meant to emphasize was how good it feels. And I meant that with Viola — to blow past these old myths that you hear about … about the chatter that you would hear around that kind of thing. But it was my blunder and it came out wrong. I had nerves talking to a living legend.” The actor concluded by saying, “One time I was quoted saying that Donald Trump was responsible for hurricanes. I felt that one was ridiculous, that it was so stupid I didn’t need to comment. But this one, I was like, ‘I think I want to clarify.'”

