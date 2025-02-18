Julianne Moore claims Trump administration ‘banned’ her children's book: ‘Never thought I…’

Julianne Moore has claimed that her children's book was banned by Donald Trump's administration. Taking to social media, the 64-year-old actress expressed “great shock” after Freckleface Strawberry was allegedly banned in over 160 schools under the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA). US actress Julianne Moore poses during the photocall for the premiere of the Spanish film "La Habitacion de al Lado" ("The Room Next Door") at the Pathe Palace cinema in Paris on December 16, 2024. (Photo by LOU BENOIST / AFP)(AFP)

Julianne Moore claims Trump administration banned her children's book

“It is a great shock for me to learn that my first book, Freckleface Strawberry, has been banned by the Trump Administration from schools run by the Department of Defense,” Moore wrote in a statement shared on Instagram Sunday.

The book, illustrated by LeUyen Pham, was published in 2007. It marked the first in the Freckleface Strawberry, a series of semi-autobiographical stories by Moore about a 7-year-old girl “who’s learning to love the skin she’s in,” per the series' official website.

In her emotional statement, Moore went on to say, “It is a book I wrote for my children and for other kids to remind them that we all struggle, but are united by our humanity and our community.”

“I am particularly stunned because I am a proud graduate of Frankfurt American High School a #DOD school that once operated in Frankfurt, Germany,” the May December star added.

Moore further wrote about her father, a Vietnam veteran who “spent his career in the #USArmy.” “I could not be prouder of him and his service to our country,” she confessed.

“It is galling for me to realize that kids like me, growing up with a parent in the service and attending a @dodea_edu school will not have access to a book written by someone whose life experience is so similar to their own,” Moore added.

The Still Alice revealed that she is “truly saddened” by the US Government's ban on her picture book, adding that she “never thought I would see this in a country where freedom of speech and expression is a constitutional right.”