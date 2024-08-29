Robert Downey Jr's ‘half a billion dollar audition’ clip for Iron Man resurfaces online. Watch

Robert Downey Jr is all set to make a grand comeback in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Dr. Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. The actor, known for his iconic portrayal of Iron Man in the Marvel franchise, recently went viral when a throwback clip from his audition as Tony Stark resurfaced on the internet. Fans praised him for his precision in the behind-the-scenes footage as he effortlessly delivered his lines. (Also read: Robert Downey Jr gets a fat paycheck, private jet perks for next Avengers; Russo Brothers to get $80 million too) Robert Downey Jr's throwback audition clip from Iran Man has resurfaced online.

Iron Man throwback scenes resurface online

The video shows Robert speaking lines during Tony Stark's interaction with a journalist. In another clip, the actor is seen having a good time, with his co-actors laughing as he delivers his dialogue. The last footage depicts an intense conversation between Tony and James Rhodes.

Fans praise Rober Downey Jr's audition clip

A fan commented, “So classic!” Another fan wrote, “Dude he was literally amazing here not a single moment he didn’t wow the cast and crew, absolute cinema!” A fan also pointed out, “No one in that room would have guessed they are about to start the biggest movie verse ever.” While commending the actor a user commented, “Yup, that's a half a billion dollar audition right there folks.” Another user wrote, “He’s very spontaneous, and that’s intelligence.” A fan also lauded Robert for not breaking the character and commented, “Crazy how that second scene I legit thought they were relaxing waiting for the scene to start (emotional emojis) whole time he’s already in it winning them over.”

About Avengers: Doomsday

The Russo Brothers have cast Robert as the antagonist, Victor von Doom aka Dr. Doom, in Avengers: Doomsday. Anthony Russo and Joe Russo will be directing the superhero action-thriller, while Stephen McFeely is writing the script. The shooting of Avengers: Doomsday will commence in the second quarter of 2025 in London, and the film is scheduled to release on May 1, 2026.