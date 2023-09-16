Russel Brand shares video denying criminal allegations about his misconduct

English comedian and actor Russell Brand has shared videos across his social media handles where he can be seen denying the allegation of his alleged criminal behaviour that is to be published by two “mainstream” publications in the UK. Russell claimed that the letters contained “astonishing attacks” on his character as well as “very serious” criminal allegations about his well-known sex addiction.

The star mentions that he has received two extremely disturbing letters from two mainstream media where they have listed a litany of egregious attacks that they intend to publish.

According to Deadline, Channel 4 and Rupert Murdoch-owned newspapers The Times and The Sunday Times are behind the stories.

Explaining the context he adds, “These allegations pertain to a time when I was working in the industry. I was very promiscuous but during that time the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual.”

“I was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent. And I'm being transparent about it now,” he added.

In recent years, Russell has transformed himself into a media guru who 'critiques, attacks and undermines news in all of its corruption.'

Mentioning this, he states in the video that these allegations are part of a “serious and concerted agenda to control these kinds of spaces and these kinds of voices.”

“I don’t mind them using my books and my stand-up to talk about my promiscuous consensual conduct in the past. What I seriously refute are these very, very serious criminal allegations.”

Adding to his point, he claimed that he knew witnesses whose evidence “directly contradicts the narrative that these two mainstream media outlets are trying to construct.”

While it remains unclear when the publications will be publishing their content, Russell's video suggests it will be released on Saturday.

Tonight at 9 PM UK time, a special episode of the investigative journalism series Dispatches from Channel 4 will air. The topic of the show has not been made public.

Interestingly, Elon Musk seemed to sympathise with Russell when he replied to his video with, “Of course. They don't like competition.”