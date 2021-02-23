IND USA
Ryan Reynolds as Green Lantern.
Ryan Reynolds rules out Green Lantern cameo in Zack Snyder's Justice League

Ryan Reynolds confirmed that he is not making an appearance as Green Lantern in Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:18 PM IST

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has dispelled the rumours that he will have a cameo as Green Lantern in the upcoming Zack Snyder cut of Justice League.

Speculation resurfaced after Vanity Fair reported Monday that the ending of the director's cut of the 2017 DC superhero film would include a major cameo.

Reynolds, who played Green Lantern/Hal Jordan in the 2011 titular film, set the record straight by replying to a Twitter user who suggested the actor might reprise the role.

"It's not me. But what a cool pirate flag to cameo as Hal. Maybe it's another GL (Green Lantern)? But for me, the suit stays in the closet. I mean, computer," the 44-year-old actor said.


Reynolds' confirmation comes six months after he tweeted that he would "love to be in Zack Snyder's Justice League movie".

As Green Lantern, Reynolds' performance was the highlight of the otherwise forgetful film.

A recent trailer of Snyder's Justice League featured a new face: Jared Leto, who is reprising his role as The Joker. The new cut also stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Amber Heard as Mera, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Henry Cavill as Superman and Ezra Miller as The Flash.

The film, rated R, is slated to be released on streaming service HBO Max on March 18.

