Ryan Reynolds rules out Green Lantern cameo in Zack Snyder's Justice League
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has dispelled the rumours that he will have a cameo as Green Lantern in the upcoming Zack Snyder cut of Justice League.
Speculation resurfaced after Vanity Fair reported Monday that the ending of the director's cut of the 2017 DC superhero film would include a major cameo.
Reynolds, who played Green Lantern/Hal Jordan in the 2011 titular film, set the record straight by replying to a Twitter user who suggested the actor might reprise the role.
"It's not me. But what a cool pirate flag to cameo as Hal. Maybe it's another GL (Green Lantern)? But for me, the suit stays in the closet. I mean, computer," the 44-year-old actor said.
Reynolds' confirmation comes six months after he tweeted that he would "love to be in Zack Snyder's Justice League movie".
Also read | Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah would never get matching tattoos with boyfriend: ‘I would definitely regret it’
As Green Lantern, Reynolds' performance was the highlight of the otherwise forgetful film.
A recent trailer of Snyder's Justice League featured a new face: Jared Leto, who is reprising his role as The Joker. The new cut also stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Amber Heard as Mera, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Henry Cavill as Superman and Ezra Miller as The Flash.
The film, rated R, is slated to be released on streaming service HBO Max on March 18.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ryan Reynolds rules out Green Lantern cameo in Zack Snyder's Justice League
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gal Gadot was 'on the verge of giving up acting' before Wonder Woman casting
- Actor Gal Gadot has said that she was on the verge of giving up acting when she was cast in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice as Wonder Woman. Read her nostalgic post.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zack Snyder will not be paid for his cut of Justice League
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kim Kardashian dialled Robert Kardashian's number on his birth anniversary
- Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account and remembered her father Robert Kardashian on his birth anniversary. Sister Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian also shared photos.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I Care a Lot review: Rosamund Pike pilots devilishly entertaining dark comedy
- I Care a Lot movie review: Rosamund Pike is in proper Gone Girl mode in director J Blakeson's devilishly entertaining dark comedy, out on Netflix.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elizabeth Olsen is 'very aware' of how nepotism played its part in her career
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sasha Calle to play Supergirl in The Flash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cameron Diaz says she 'couldn't imagine' returning to a movie set again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joaquin Phoenix to star in Ari Aster's Disappointment Blvd
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Shia LaBeouf made me sleep naked': FKA Twigs levels fresh allegations
- Singer FKA Twigs has offered more details about the alleged abuse that she faced during her relationship with actor Shia LaBeouf.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cruella trailer: Emma Stone turns Disney's notorious villain in her origin story
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russo brothers debunk popular Avengers Endgame theory about Steve Rogers
- Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of Marvel's Avengers: Endgame, have debunked a fan theory that was seemingly endorsed by the film's writers previously.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salma Hayek kept crying while shooting Desperado sex scene
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhanush's role in The Gray Man, co-starring Ryan Gosling, teased by writer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zack Snyder’s Justice League trailer teases faceoff between Batman and Joker
- Zack Snyder dropped the trailer for his upcoming Justice League on Valentine's Day. The action-packed clip teased an intense faceoff between Batman and Joker.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox