Zack Snyder reveals Justice League release date; it's right around the corner
- Director Zack Snyder has revealed the release date of his director's cut of Justice League. The film is coming sooner than you think.
Zack Snyder's Justice League, the four-hour director's cut of the superhero epic that released to poor critical and commercial reception in 2017, will debut on the HBO Max streaming service on March 18.
Snyder on Friday took to social media to share three posters for the film, with the release date displayed at the bottom. "Fallen," he wrote in his first tweet, which showed the Justice League shield in rubble. "Risen," he wrote in the follow-up tweet, which showed a torn Justice League flag waving above piles of debris. "Reborn," he wrote in tweet number three, which showed a slightly open can of film.
Snyder departed the project before its completion, and was replaced by Avengers director Joss Whedon. The circumstances behind his exit have been shrouded in mystery. While the official reason given at the time suggested that the filmmaker wanted to grieve the passing of his daughter, others reported that he had a strained relationship with the studio, and was fired.
In an as-yet-unreleased book about the drama, Snyder seemingly admitted to having fights with Warner Bros about the film. "I just was kind of done with it. I was in this place of [knowing] my family needs me more than this bulls---, and I just need to honor them and do the best I can to heal that world," Snyder said. "I had no energy to fight [the studio], and fight for [the movie]. Literally, zero energy for that."
"I really think that's the main thing. I think there's a different world where I stayed and kind of tried. And I'm sure I could have . . . because every movie is a fight, right?" he continued. "I was used to that. But I just did not have the [energy]. There was no fight in me. I had been beaten by what was going on in my life and I just didn't want to, I didn't care to . . . that was kind of where I was."
The theatrical cut of Justice League was described by many as a Frankenstein's movie, cobbled together with footage shot by Snyder and Whedon. It made less than $700 million worldwide, against a budget of $300 million. It reportedly lost Warner Bros around $60 million.
Incidentally, that's the reported amount that HBO Max spent on the Snyder cut. In 2019, Snyder was brought back to complete his vision for the film, after sustained fan pressure. He shot additional footage (some of it remotely), completed extensive visual effects work on the film, and brought back Junkie XL's music score.
Also read: Zack Snyder says he’d rather ‘set Justice League on fire’ than use a single shot filmed by Joss Whedon
The film stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, and Jason Momoa as Aquaman.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Palmer review: Timberlake's new film tugs at the heartstrings, half-heartedly
- Palmer movie review: Justin Timberlake's new film, out on Apple TV+, is an overly familiar story, told with undeniable sincerity.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cardi B praises Priyanka Chopra in The White Tiger: 'You was amazing'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US comedy legend Cloris Leachman dies at 94
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New footage from Suicide Squad, Space Jam 2, Conjuring 3 teased in HBO Max video
- A new HBO Max trailer has revealed unseen footage from high-profile films such as The Suicide Squad, Space Jam 2, The Conjuring 3, Godzilla vs Kong, and more.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thor Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi start shoot in Australia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Robert Pattinson's ex FKA Twigs on 'deeply racist' abuse she faced from his fans
- Singer FKA Twigs has spoken about the 'hurtful' abuse she faced when she was dating Robert Pattinson.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The White Tiger becomes worldwide No.1 film on Netflix, Priyanka is overjoyed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elliot Page and Emma Portner divorcing after 3 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra paces around with milk in hand after shooting another Hot Ones
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Armie Hammer contacted by cops after posting disturbing video on private account
- Actor Armie Hammer was contacted by the Cayman Islands police after they received a complaint about a video he posted on a private Instagram account. The video showed a woman posing on all-fours in a hotel room.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The White Tiger review: Adarsh Gourav roars in Netflix's angry answer to Slumdog
- The White Tiger movie review: Adarsh Gourav delivers a star-making performance in Ramin Bahrani's angry answer to Slumdog Millionaire, co-starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone signs Hollywood agency ICM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
James Bond movie No Time to Die delayed again, release date pushed to Oct
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tom Holland recalls 'terrible' Marvel audition process for Spider-Man
- Actor Tom Holland spoke about the arduous audition process for Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the time he thought he'd be fired from the role.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ana de Armas' life-size cutout trashed outside Ben Affleck's house after breakup
- A life-size cutout of Ana de Armas was trashed outside Ben Affleck's house, amid reports of their breakup.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox