IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Zack Snyder reveals Justice League release date; it's right around the corner
The DC superheroes line up in a still from Zack Snyder’s Justice League.
The DC superheroes line up in a still from Zack Snyder’s Justice League.
hollywood

Zack Snyder reveals Justice League release date; it's right around the corner

  • Director Zack Snyder has revealed the release date of his director's cut of Justice League. The film is coming sooner than you think.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:34 PM IST

Zack Snyder's Justice League, the four-hour director's cut of the superhero epic that released to poor critical and commercial reception in 2017, will debut on the HBO Max streaming service on March 18.

Snyder on Friday took to social media to share three posters for the film, with the release date displayed at the bottom. "Fallen," he wrote in his first tweet, which showed the Justice League shield in rubble. "Risen," he wrote in the follow-up tweet, which showed a torn Justice League flag waving above piles of debris. "Reborn," he wrote in tweet number three, which showed a slightly open can of film.


Snyder departed the project before its completion, and was replaced by Avengers director Joss Whedon. The circumstances behind his exit have been shrouded in mystery. While the official reason given at the time suggested that the filmmaker wanted to grieve the passing of his daughter, others reported that he had a strained relationship with the studio, and was fired.

In an as-yet-unreleased book about the drama, Snyder seemingly admitted to having fights with Warner Bros about the film. "I just was kind of done with it. I was in this place of [knowing] my family needs me more than this bulls---, and I just need to honor them and do the best I can to heal that world," Snyder said. "I had no energy to fight [the studio], and fight for [the movie]. Literally, zero energy for that."

"I really think that's the main thing. I think there's a different world where I stayed and kind of tried. And I'm sure I could have . . . because every movie is a fight, right?" he continued. "I was used to that. But I just did not have the [energy]. There was no fight in me. I had been beaten by what was going on in my life and I just didn't want to, I didn't care to . . . that was kind of where I was."

The theatrical cut of Justice League was described by many as a Frankenstein's movie, cobbled together with footage shot by Snyder and Whedon. It made less than $700 million worldwide, against a budget of $300 million. It reportedly lost Warner Bros around $60 million.

Incidentally, that's the reported amount that HBO Max spent on the Snyder cut. In 2019, Snyder was brought back to complete his vision for the film, after sustained fan pressure. He shot additional footage (some of it remotely), completed extensive visual effects work on the film, and brought back Junkie XL's music score.

Also read: Zack Snyder says he’d rather ‘set Justice League on fire’ than use a single shot filmed by Joss Whedon

The film stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, and Jason Momoa as Aquaman.


Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
justice league zack snyder batman superman movie

Related Stories

Ray Fisher as Cyborg, in a still from Justice League.
Ray Fisher as Cyborg, in a still from Justice League.
hollywood

Ray Fisher accuses Joss Whedon of digitally changing actor’s skin tone in Justice League, filmmaker denies claims

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON OCT 30, 2020 02:51 PM IST
Ray Fisher has said that the Justice League set, under the direction of Joss Whedon, was replete with ‘massive blowups, threats, coercion, taunting, unsafe work conditions, belittling, and gaslighting like you wouldn’t believe’.
READ FULL STORY
Henry Cavill in a still from Justice League.
Henry Cavill in a still from Justice League.
hollywood

Zack Snyder throws shade on Joss Whedon, says a change made to Justice League ‘literally makes no sense’

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON AUG 22, 2020 02:40 PM IST
Filmmaker Zack Snyder has said that a scene directed by Joss Whedon for the theatrical cut of Justice League ‘literally makes no sense’ and will not be a part of his cut.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Palmer movie review: Justin Timberlake in a still from director Fisher Stevens' new film. (Apple)
Palmer movie review: Justin Timberlake in a still from director Fisher Stevens' new film. (Apple)
hollywood

Palmer review: Timberlake's new film tugs at the heartstrings, half-heartedly

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:13 PM IST
  • Palmer movie review: Justin Timberlake's new film, out on Apple TV+, is an overly familiar story, told with undeniable sincerity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cardi B has shared her review of The White Tiger.
Cardi B has shared her review of The White Tiger.
hollywood

Cardi B praises Priyanka Chopra in The White Tiger: 'You was amazing'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:14 PM IST
Cardi B has tweeted her review of Netflix's The White Tiger, which stars Priyanka Chopra in a supporting role. Cardi said she was left in tears after watching the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cloris Leachman at the 2011 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.(REUTERS)
Cloris Leachman at the 2011 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.(REUTERS)
hollywood

US comedy legend Cloris Leachman dies at 94

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:38 AM IST
Acclaimed American actor Cloris Leachman died on Wednesday at her home in California. She was 94.
READ FULL STORY
Close
John Cena and Idris Elba in a still from The Suicide Squad.
John Cena and Idris Elba in a still from The Suicide Squad.
hollywood

New footage from Suicide Squad, Space Jam 2, Conjuring 3 teased in HBO Max video

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 09:48 PM IST
  • A new HBO Max trailer has revealed unseen footage from high-profile films such as The Suicide Squad, Space Jam 2, The Conjuring 3, Godzilla vs Kong, and more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chris Hemsworth exchanging greeting with an Indigenous man ahead of Thor: Love and Thunder's shoot.
Chris Hemsworth exchanging greeting with an Indigenous man ahead of Thor: Love and Thunder's shoot.
hollywood

Thor Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi start shoot in Australia

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:11 PM IST
Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi are all set to begin the shoot of Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia. The two got a warm welcome from the locals as they prepared to kick-start the movie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Robert Pattinson in a still from New Moon.
Robert Pattinson in a still from New Moon.
hollywood

Robert Pattinson's ex FKA Twigs on 'deeply racist' abuse she faced from his fans

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:26 PM IST
  • Singer FKA Twigs has spoken about the 'hurtful' abuse she faced when she was dating Robert Pattinson.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra's film The White Tiger is ruling Netflix.
Priyanka Chopra's film The White Tiger is ruling Netflix.
hollywood

The White Tiger becomes worldwide No.1 film on Netflix, Priyanka is overjoyed

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:03 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra's latest film, The White Tiger has reportedly become the number 1 most popular film on Netflix, across the world. The film stars Priyanka in a supporting role.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elliot Page and Emma Portner are getting divorced.
Elliot Page and Emma Portner are getting divorced.
hollywood

Elliot Page and Emma Portner divorcing after 3 years

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:52 AM IST
Actor Elliot Page and their partner Emma Portner have announced their split. The couple said they had been separated since summer 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra has shot for a new episode of Hot Ones.
Priyanka Chopra has shot for a new episode of Hot Ones.
hollywood

Priyanka Chopra paces around with milk in hand after shooting another Hot Ones

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra has shot for yet another episode of Hot Ones where celebrities are made to gulp down spicy sauces, to test their tolerance for hot food.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Armie Hammer arrives at the Oscars 2018.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Armie Hammer arrives at the Oscars 2018.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
hollywood

Armie Hammer contacted by cops after posting disturbing video on private account

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:44 PM IST
  • Actor Armie Hammer was contacted by the Cayman Islands police after they received a complaint about a video he posted on a private Instagram account. The video showed a woman posing on all-fours in a hotel room.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The White Tiger movie review: Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao in a still from the new Ramin Bahrani film.
The White Tiger movie review: Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao in a still from the new Ramin Bahrani film.
hollywood

The White Tiger review: Adarsh Gourav roars in Netflix's angry answer to Slumdog

By Rohan Naahar
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:46 PM IST
  • The White Tiger movie review: Adarsh Gourav delivers a star-making performance in Ramin Bahrani's angry answer to Slumdog Millionaire, co-starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone was seen with Vin Diesel in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.
Deepika Padukone was seen with Vin Diesel in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.
hollywood

Deepika Padukone signs Hollywood agency ICM

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:02 PM IST
Deepika Padukone is hoping more representation in Hollywood and has now signed on agency ICM, which currently represents multiple stars such as Eugene Levy, Regina King and others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time To Die.
Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time To Die.
hollywood

James Bond movie No Time to Die delayed again, release date pushed to Oct

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:25 AM IST
The release of James Bond movie No Time to Die has been postponed again. The film is now scheduled to release in October.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tom Holland in his audition tape for Spider-Man.
Tom Holland in his audition tape for Spider-Man.
hollywood

Tom Holland recalls 'terrible' Marvel audition process for Spider-Man

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:22 PM IST
  • Actor Tom Holland spoke about the arduous audition process for Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the time he thought he'd be fired from the role.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have reportedly ended their relationship.
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have reportedly ended their relationship.
hollywood

Ana de Armas' life-size cutout trashed outside Ben Affleck's house after breakup

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:54 PM IST
  • A life-size cutout of Ana de Armas was trashed outside Ben Affleck's house, amid reports of their breakup.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP