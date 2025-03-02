Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Angie Stone dies at 63: All about ex-husband Rodney Stone, daughter Diamond and son Michael

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Mar 02, 2025 01:03 AM IST

Angie Stone died on Friday in a car crash in Alabama. She has two children - daughter named Diamond and son Michael D’Angelo.

Singer Angie Stone died on Friday in a car crash in Montgomery, Alabama. Stone, who was a pioneering member of the iconic hip-hop trio The Sequence, was married Rodney Stone. Also known as Lil' Rodney C!, Rodney was a member of the hip-hop group Funky Four Plus One. They got married in early 1980s and welcomed their daughter, Diamond, in 1984. They got divorced a few years later. In the 1990s, Stone got into a relationship with neo-soul artist D’Angelo. They welcomed their son, Michael D’Angelo Archer II, in 1998.

Angie Stone died in a car crash. (X/@notcapnamerica)
Angie Stone died in a car crash. (X/@notcapnamerica)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On