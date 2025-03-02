Who was Angie Stone? ‘Black Diamond’ singer dies in Alabama car crash

Singer Angie Stone died in a car crash in Montgomery, Alabama, on Sunday. She was a member of the iconic hip hop trio ‘The Sequence.’ Stone is survived by her son Michael, daughter Diamond and 2 grandchildren. Angie Stone died in a car crash in Alabama. (X/ @_DJShort)

Who was Angie Stone?

Born on December 18, 1961, in Columbia, South Carolina, Angie Stone began singing gospel music at First Nazareth Baptist Church. She rose to prominence in the late 1970s as a member of ‘The Sequence,’ the first all-female group signed to Sugar Hill Records. The trio released three albums during their time together between 1979 and 1985.

In the late 1990s, Stone launched a successful solo career with her debut album, Black Diamond (1999), named after her daughter. She then ventured into acting, appearing in movies like The Hot Chick (2002) and the Kevin Hart comedy Ride Along (2014).

Angie Stone Personal Life -

Angie Stone married Rodney Stone, also known as Lil' Rodney C! of the hip-hop group Funky Four Plus One, in the 1980s. They welcomed their daughter, Diamond, in 1984, though the couple later divorced. In the 1990s, Stone began dating neo-soul artist D’Angelo, with whom she had a son, Michael D’Angelo Archer II.

Angie Stone net worth -

At the time of her death, Angie Stone’s net worth was estimated at $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Angie Stone Car Crash Details -

Angie Stone and nine other band members were involved in a crash while traveling home from Alabama after a performance in Montgomery, AllHipHop reported, citing sources.

Tributes -

Fans took to social media to pay tributes to Angie Stone following her passing.

“RIP Angie Stone. founding member of early Sugarhill Records Hip-Hop group The Sequence, later a pioneer in the Neo-Soul movement in the late 90's & early 00's. An essential part of Hip-Hop and R&B history,” one person wrote on X.

Another fan expressed, “Im crying right now. Angie Stone was the soundtrack to my childhood. My parents played her music so much that it became a part of me. We lost a legend today. May you forever rest in piece queen.”