Arijit Singh refuses to show inked finger to paps, share message after casting vote in West Bengal elections; here's why

Singer Arijit Singh was seen in a jovial mood as he stepped out with his wife Koel Roy to cast his vote in the West Bengal Elections 2026 on April 23. While the moment quickly caught the attention of photographers, the singer chose to keep things light and politely declined requests to share a message or flash his inked finger with witty remarks. Singer Arijit Singh and his wife Koel Roy leave after casting their votes at the Jiyaganj Singh Primary School polling station, in Murshidabad on Thursday. (ANI Video Grab) (ANI Video Grab )

Arijit Singh declines to show inked finger On Thursday, Arijit stepped out with his wife to Koel Roy to cast his vote in the West Bengal Assembly Elections, 2026.

The singer was spotted arriving at a polling booth in Jiaganj, in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district. Arijit walked in hand-in-hand with her as they made their way inside to cast their vote.

Several videos circulating on social media showed the singer in a cheerful mood as he arrived at the polling booth. He flashed a warm smile at the media and briefly acknowledged the police officials stationed at the venue before heading inside to cast his vote.

In one video, Arijit is seen being asked by photographers about his voting experience. They also urged him to share a message, noting they had travelled a long distance to be there. However, the Kesariya singer responded with a chuckle, saying that offering a message during voting could create unnecessary chaos, and joked that he might end up sounding like a politician.

“What message can I give in the middle of voting right now? People will start thinking I’ve become a politician myself,” he said in Bengali.

When photographers requested him to display his inked finger, the singer politely declined with a smile, remarking that his presence at the polling centre was proof enough that he had cast his vote. He joked, “I’ve already cast my vote - now you want me to show my finger too?”

Arijit greeted the photographers with a warm smile and urged them to cover the democratic exercise with responsibility.