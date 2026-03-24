BTS agency HYBE announces audition to find ‘next global star’ from India; fans call it ‘dream come true’

On X, HYBE India shared a poster and wrote, "The wait is over. HYBE India Audition is here. The search for the next generation of artists starts now. From here to global." Posting a clip, HYBE India captioned it, "The first-ever HYBE India Audition is here. We’re searching for the next generation of artists from India. If you have the talent, passion, and drive to grow, this is your moment. The search begins 31st March."

HYBE India will localise the artist development approach— known for discovering, training, and building internationally successful acts —for India. The audition will begin on March 31. The company is behind K-pop groups such as BTS and KATSEYE.

BTS agency HYBE has announced the launch of the HYBE India audition, marking its official entry into India’s talent ecosystem in an effort to expand its global artist discovery initiatives. The audition’s launch video was unveiled alongside the official poster on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.

BookMyShow will join as a ticketing partner. There will be a series of integrated experiences--on-ground pop-up activations and retail engagements to digital participation. Further details regarding audition timelines, eligibility, and participation guidelines will be announced soon.

The audition aims to identify aspiring music talent from India and the Indian diaspora. The audition will be conducted through a combination of online and offline formats. The in-person auditions are planned across Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune.

How fans have reacted Reacting to the posts, a fan said, "Hybe India.. let's goooo!!! I’m excited... and so happy to see Bengaluru on the list." A comment read, "Can my mom and I audition? I'm 45, and she's 72, and I know we are a bit old, but being an idol like BTS oppas has always been our dream. I always wanted to bump into them in the hybe building LOL."

A person said, "All have no idea how grateful I am...like....it's a dream come true...imma show up now." An X user wrote, "This is going to be so much fun! Let's go!" A tweet read, "Ohhhh an Indian band under hybe. I love it." A comment read, "This is amazing! It'll be iconic and maybe a collaboration with BTS later!"

HYBE India will offer selected applicants the opportunity to enter the company's world-class training and production ecosystem. Bringing together creative development, performance training, and global storytelling, the program is designed to nurture artists who can represent India on the global stage.