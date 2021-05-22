Priyanka Chopra to present at Billboard Awards, join Nick Jonas as he hosts award show

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be seen as a presenter at the 2021 edition of the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday. Taking to their official Twitter handle, the BBMAs wrote, ".@priyankachopra is presenting at the #BBMAs !! this sunday at 8ET/5PT on NBC Party popper." Her husband singer-actor Nick Jonas will host the award show.

.@priyankachopra is presenting at the #BBMAs !! this sunday at 8ET/5PT on NBC 🎉 pic.twitter.com/5q6IYCPIhp — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 22, 2021

The BBMAs 2021 presenters list also features Cynthia Erivo, Chelsea Handler, Dixie D’Amelio, Gabrielle Union, Henry Golding, Kathryn Hahn, Kelsea Ballerini, Lena Waithe, Leslie Odom, Jr., Lil Rel Howery, Padma Lakshmi, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Swizz Beatz and Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles-Lawson.

The awards show will take place live and the performers will include Bad Bunny, Alicia Keys, Migos, The Weeknd, DJ Khaled with H.E.R., Doja Cat and SZA, Duran Duran, Marshmello among others. K-Pop band BTS will debut their new track Butter too.

Priyanka being a part of the show comes after Nick recently revealed that he cracked a rib in a biking accident while on set last weekend. Appearing on a new episode of The Voice, he had said, "I’m feeling okay. I’ve been better, but I’m doing alright.” The 28-year-old singer has been serving as a coach on The Voice for two non-consecutive seasons.

According to E! Online, he had given the details of his injuries which also includes ‘a few other bumps and bruises’. He added, “I just wanted to go ahead and say that in case I’m not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am.” He also told Blake Shelton, his fellow The Voice coach, that it ‘hurts to laugh’.

Earlier, speaking to Variety, he had expressed his excitement. "The thing that I love most about the BBMAs is that it's really artist-centric, and it feels like a great celebration of the past year in music. When they asked me to host this show, I was thrilled. I felt like it was sort of like completing my relationship with the show," he had said.

Also Read: Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee excited to be ‘elder sister again’ as Charu Asopa announces pregnancy

Meanwhile, Nick is currently in Los Angeles and Priyanka is in London for her professional commitments. She has been shooting for various projects over the last few several months. She is currently filming Citadel, the Amazon spy series.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON