Charu Asopa is married to Rajeev Sen, the younger brother of Sushmita Sen.
Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee excited to be ‘elder sister again’ as Charu Asopa announces pregnancy

  • Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee Sen is over the moon as Charu Asopa announced the news of her pregnancy. Charu is married to Sushmita’s younger brother Rajeev Sen.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 01:52 PM IST

On Friday night, television actor Charu Asopa announced via Instagram that she is expecting her first child with her husband Rajeev Sen. Sharing pictures of herself cradling her baby bump, she wrote, “GRATEFUL THANKFUL BLESSED.” Her niece, Renee Sen, expressed her excitement in the comments section of the Instagram post.

“Mamisa can’t wait to pamper our little one,” Renee, the elder daughter of actor Sushmita Sen, wrote, adding heart and hug emojis. She also shared the post on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Mami, I am going to be an elder sister again.” As Charu thanked her, she replied, “Uff!!! You have no idea how much this little one will be pampered.”

Renee Sen is excited as the family will soon have a new addition
Rajeev, who is the younger brother of Sushmita, shared the happy news on Instagram late on Friday night. Posting a throwback picture with Charu, he wrote, “Happiness is on the way #weare3.”

Charu said that she was ‘completely clueless’ when her pregnancy test showed a positive result and stayed in the bathroom for several minutes. “Then I went out and informed Rajeev and even he was clueless and had mixed feelings. And it was quite late at night when we discovered it, so we were confused if we should inform the family at night or in the morning. But ultimately we couldn’t control and informed the family on video calls. Everyone was shocked, surprised, excited, happy, I wish I could have recorded the reactions,” she told a leading daily. She added that Sushmita is quite excited and sends her regular voice notes.

Rajeev and Charu got married in Goa on June 7, 2019. Last year, they hit a rough patch in their marriage, and she even accused him of leaving her alone during the lockdown. He, however, denied news of separation and claimed that he travelled to Delhi for work. In September, as he returned home after three months, the two of them reconciled.

