Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Shah Rukh Khan recalled first-ever meeting with Kajol after a night of partying, thought 'can't she be quiet?'
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in a still from Dilwale.
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in a still from Dilwale.
bollywood

When Shah Rukh Khan recalled first-ever meeting with Kajol after a night of partying, thought 'can't she be quiet?'

  • They might be one of Bollywood's most beloved screen couples, but did you know that Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol first met on January 1 on the sets of Baazigar, after Shah Rukh had returned from a night of partying?
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 22, 2021 01:40 PM IST

Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are one of the most famous on-screen couples in Bollywood -- their professional relationship goes back a quarter-century. But did you know that they first met on January 1, after Shah Rukh had partied the night away?

In an interview, Shah Rukh and Kajol recalled their first-ever meeting, which took place on the sets of their film Baazigar. They remembered complaining about each other's personalities -- while Shah Rukh felt that Kajol was too loud, she thought of him as a 'khadoos (grump)'.

Shah Rukh told ABP News that he believes in beginning work on the first day of the year as he feels that it will set the tone for the following 12 months as well. "I feel the person who works on January 1 will continue working through the year," he said in Hindi, adding, "I belong to the working class, I need work constantly."

"I don't drink," Kajol said, adding that she understands that others 'would go out and party' on December 31. "I arrived on set in the morning, and I was very energetic." Shah Rukh interjected and said that she is extremely loud on set, and called her a 'peacock'.

"The rest of us were very tired; our cameraman had been arrested because he didn't have a licence. And the only noise (was Kajol)," Shah Rukh said, recalling that he told her makeup man, "What kind of an actress is she, can't she be quiet for some time?" Meanwhile, Kajol was telling the same man that Shah Rukh was a total grump. "For two hours he's been sitting and reading his script, not talking to anyone, what a grump."

Also read: When Shah Rukh Khan secretly pinched Kajol during a romantic scene in Baazigar. Watch video

The two have often spoken about getting off on the wrong foot when they first met. Shah Rukh even dissuaded Aamir Khan from hiring her because he felt she lacked focus, but even he couldn't deny that she was 'magic' on screen.

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
shah rukh khan-kajol shah rukh khan kajol + 1 more

Related Stories

This is not the first time Shah Rukh Khan’s African fans have performed one of his songs.
This is not the first time Shah Rukh Khan’s African fans have performed one of his songs.
bollywood

African fans sing Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol’s DDLJ song, Anupam Kher shares video, says ‘music is universal’. Watch here

Hindustan Times | By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 12, 2019 09:04 PM IST
Anupam Kher has shared a video of a couple of Kenyan fans of Shah Rukh Khan, who can be seen lip-syncing the song Tujhe Dekha To, from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Watch here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.