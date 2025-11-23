Rolling Loud India Day 1: Wiz Khalifa, Central Cee, Hanumankind and more

Rolling Loud, one of the biggest Hip-Hop festivals in the world made its grand debut in India on Saturday. The venue at Navi Mumbai's Kharghar, had two stages that attendees had to keeping juggling between to ensure none of the performances were missed. Hanumankind, Wiz Khalifa

Day one of the two day festival, witnessed performances by noted Indian and international artistes. The festival began on a dramatic note. It was supposed to kick off with a performance by Los Angeles based singer songwriter Allyn but an accidental foot injury prevented that from happening. Allyn took to social media to announce she would perform in a wheelchair on day two instead.

India's first all Hip-hop women collective, Wild Wild Women enthralled the audience in their dramatic, colourful outfits, while American rapper Dababy ensured for the audience it wasn't just his verses that hit hard, but quite a few splashes of water too.

Among the stars of the night, American rapper Swae Lee performed on hits like Sunflower, No Type, Black Beatles, Unforgettable and others. He even brought his Manequin challenge to the concert and fans willingly participated. However, the most exciting part of the performance that got the loudest cheers was his surprise his announcement of new music coming up in January.

Hanumankind who has just recovered from a knee surgery ensured the energy did not drop at any point. From, Police at the Door to Monsoon Season, and interactive sets for the fans, his performance even included dance group Kings United, matching every beat.

Wiz Khalifa's act was a roller-coaster of emotions. He had the audience grooving to hits like Young Wild and Free and We Dem Boyz. He ended his set on an emotional note, dedicating See You Again to all the artistes who passed away recently, as their names and photos flashed on the screen.

The night ended with British rapper Central Cee belting out hits like Truth in the Lies, who entered wearing a T-shirt with Lord Shiva's image, teamed with a green beanie and a chunky necklace.

Meanwhile, a video of Central Cee playing cricket in Mumbai just before his performance where he was seen batting alongside several members of his team went viral. What also went viral was a video of attendees getting into a scuffle right in between the festival.