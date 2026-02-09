Vishal Dadlani slams ‘sifaarish’ culture, blocks politician and aspiring singer: ‘Don’t get mantri-ji to call me’
Vishal Dadlani criticized the culture of favoritism in the music industry, urging aspiring singers to rely on talent instead of connections.
Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani has spoken out strongly against what he described as the culture of “sifaarish” (nepotism) using personal or political connections to secure work in the music industry. On Instagram on Monday, February 9, the musician shared a blunt note addressed to aspiring singers, making it clear he has little tolerance for influence-peddling.
Vishal Dadlani posts about sifarish culture
In his post, Vishal urged newcomers to rely on their talent rather than pressure or recommendations from powerful figures. Without holding back, he revealed that he had recently blocked a politician after being approached through such a route, calling it a guaranteed way to lose any chance of working with him.
“Some advice for newbie singers. Don’t get some mantri-ji or his secretary to call me. That is a guaranteed way to NEVER meet me. I have zero respect for people who try to make their way forward through ‘contacts’. To the chap who just tried it, mantri-ji is now blocked, and so are you. Even if you’re a great singer, I have no interest in working with you,” Vishal wrote.
The post drew attention for its unapologetic tone and clear message against favouritism. Expanding on his views in the caption, Vishal encouraged young musicians to trust their abilities and stay committed to their craft. “Please have faith in your talent, be prepared to work hard and be patient. If you are good, your time will come. Don’t do the “sifaarish” thing. It’s a boring cliche and more than anything, it only shows you to be someone who doesn’t believe their talent is enough."
While Vishal did not name anyone in his post, the note quickly sparked conversation online. Known for his outspoken nature, the singer-composer has often used social media to voice his opinions. He raised concerns over the fading of voting ink after casting his vote in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections recently.
Vishal Dadlani's latest projects
Vishal Dadlani remains a prominent face on Indian television as a judge on Indian Idol. He returned as a judge for Indian Idol Season 16 alongside fellow judges Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah, as the singing reality show premiered on Sony Entertainment Television in October 2025 with the theme Yaadon Ki Playlist.
He recently teamed up with rapper Hanumankind on the energetic anthem Taste the Thunder for an ad campaign, blending rock influences with contemporary hip‑hop sounds. He also released solo Telugu singles in 2025, such as Mega Victory Mass Song from Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu – Pandagaki Vasthunnaru and Dekhlenge Saala from Ustaad Bhagat Singh.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
