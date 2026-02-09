Vishal Dadlani slams ‘sifaarish’ culture, blocks politician and aspiring singer: ‘Don’t get mantri-ji to call me’

Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani has spoken out strongly against what he described as the culture of “sifaarish” (nepotism) using personal or political connections to secure work in the music industry. On Instagram on Monday, February 9, the musician shared a blunt note addressed to aspiring singers, making it clear he has little tolerance for influence-peddling. Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani condemned the practice of using personal connections to gain opportunities in music, encouraging newcomers to trust their talent.

Vishal Dadlani posts about sifarish culture In his post, Vishal urged newcomers to rely on their talent rather than pressure or recommendations from powerful figures. Without holding back, he revealed that he had recently blocked a politician after being approached through such a route, calling it a guaranteed way to lose any chance of working with him.

“Some advice for newbie singers. Don’t get some mantri-ji or his secretary to call me. That is a guaranteed way to NEVER meet me. I have zero respect for people who try to make their way forward through ‘contacts’. To the chap who just tried it, mantri-ji is now blocked, and so are you. Even if you’re a great singer, I have no interest in working with you,” Vishal wrote.

The post drew attention for its unapologetic tone and clear message against favouritism. Expanding on his views in the caption, Vishal encouraged young musicians to trust their abilities and stay committed to their craft. “Please have faith in your talent, be prepared to work hard and be patient. If you are good, your time will come. Don’t do the “sifaarish” thing. It’s a boring cliche and more than anything, it only shows you to be someone who doesn’t believe their talent is enough."