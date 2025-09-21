When Zubeen Garg requested fans to sing his iconic track Mayabini after his death: ‘This song is my fantasy’

Late singer Zubeen Garg sang many iconic songs in several languages, including Assamese, Bengali, and Hindi. However, on several occasions, Zubeen revealed which song of his was the closest to him. Zubeen had said that his 2001 song Mayabini was his "fantasy." Zubeen Garg wrote and sang Mayabini for the album Daag.(Rahul Gandhi X)

When Zubeen Garg said he wanted fans to sing Mayabini after his death

At an event in 2019, Zubeen had also shared that he would like people of Assam to sing Mayabini after his death. In an old video shared by Just Assam Things on Instagram, Zubeen had said, "Ei gaan tu mur fantasy hoy. Moy jetia morim, gutei Axom'r ei gan tu gaabo lagibo (This song is my fantasy. When I die, entire Assam has to sing this song)."

In another clip, shared by GPlus on Instagram, he had said, “Moy morile eitu gaan he bajibo kintu (When I die, this song should play). So this song is so important for you, for me, for everyone.”

About Mayabini

The song was written by Zubeen for the album Daag. He sang it alongside Kalpana Patowary. The track has the theme of romance and longing. It is one of his most loved and hit songs.

About Zubeen's death, last rites

In a shock to his fans, 52-year-old Zubeen died on Friday in Singapore during a scuba diving activity. After the post-mortem, his mortal remains were flown to Delhi and then Guwahati. On Sunday morning, thousands of mourners poured onto the streets to have a last glimpse of their favourite artiste.

After his home in Kahilipara, Guwahati, his mortal remains will be taken to Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex for the public to pay their last respects till 7 pm. People have reached Guwahati from across the state to pay their last respects to their favourite singer.

Details of the last rites are yet to be finalised. The Assam Cabinet will meet on Sunday evening to decide on the cremation venue. Zubeen mesmerised his fans for over three decades with more than 38,000 songs sung in 40 languages and dialects.