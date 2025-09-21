Zubeen Garg's mortal remains to be kept at Guwahati's Sarusajai Stadium for last respects. Check details here

Fans and well-wishers can offer their last respects to the late singer Zubeen Garg at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex (Sarusajai Stadium) in Guwahati, on Sunday. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that Zubeen's mortal remains will be kept at the Sarusajai Stadium. People light candles to pay tribute to singer Zubeen Garg in Guwahati on Saturday.(ANI)

Fans can pay tribute to Zubeen Garg in Guwahati

In the tweet, he confirmed that visitors will be permitted from 9 am to 7 pm. Also, elaborate arrangements will be made to manage the crowd. "The Government of Assam, with deep sorrow, informs that the mortal remains of Shri Zubeen Garg, an artist larger than life, a cultural icon, filmmaker, and the eternal heartthrob of millions, will be kept at Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex (Sarusajai Stadium) tomorrow, September 21, from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm, for friends, followers, and admirers to pay their last respects," read the tweet.

"All are requested to extend their cooperation in ensuring that the final journey of Assam’s beloved son is conducted with dignity and becomes a farewell to be remembered for all time," it concluded. In an additional tweet, the chief minister shared that a cabinet meeting will be held at 6 pm on Sunday to decide on the cremation venue of the late singer.

Three-day mourning declared in Assam after Zubeen's death

The Assam government has announced a three-day state mourning (September 20-22) in the wake of the death of Zubeen. Assam CMO stated that there will be no official entertainment, ceremonial programs, or public celebrations during the period. While condolences have poured in from across the country, fans in large numbers have gathered outside Zubeen's Guwahati residence, awaiting a final glimpse of their beloved singer.

About Zubeen

Zubeen died in a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore on Friday. He was there in the city to attend the North East India Festival and was scheduled to perform on September 20. He delivered several memorable songs in Assamese, Hindi, and Bengali. One of his most popular releases came with the song Ya Ali from the Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut-starrer Gangster.