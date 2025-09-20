'Zubeen Garg's mortal remains to be handed over to Indian authorities after post mortem in Singapore': Assam CM

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has shared an update about the mortal remains of late singer Zubeen Garg, who died at 52 in Singapore on Friday. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, he said that Zubeen's post-mortem will be conducted in Singapore, after which his "mortal remains will be handed over to Indian authorities." In another tweet, he said that his mortal remains will be kept at Sarusajai, Guwahati, for fans "to pay their last tributes." 52-year-old Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on Friday.(X/@himantabiswa)

Zubeen Garg's post-mortem will be done in Singapore

Himanta shared that the post-mortem will end by 11.30 am IST (2 pm SGT). "Singaporean authorities have confirmed that a post mortem of our beloved Zubeen Garg will be conducted. We expect this to conclude by 2 PM SGT. Thereafter his mortal remains will be handed over to Indian authorities and we shall begin the process of bringing him home. Shall keep all of you posted."

Earlier, he had said, "I am in constant touch with the High Commissioner of India HE Dr Shilpak Ambule. We are coordinating to ensure beloved Zubeen’s mortal remains return to Assam at the earliest. As soon as the process is firmed up, I will share an update. @HCI_Singapore."

Zubeen's mortal remains will be kept at Sarusajai

The Assam CM said, "We hope to bring back #Zubeen to Guwahati at the earliest. There will be an opportunity for the public to pay their last tributes at Sarusajai."

The Assam CM, along with his wife Riniki, also visited Zubeen's home in Guwahati. They met the late singer's wife, Garima Saikia Garg. Sharing photos, the Assam CM tweeted, “Riniki and I, visited the residence of our beloved Zubeen in Guwahati to stand in solidarity with his family in this hour of grief.”

“Thousands of his admirers are waiting on the streets to have his last glimpse - we are constantly in touch to bring him back to Assam soon,” he added.

About Zubeen's death

Zubeen had travelled to Singapore to participate in the North East Festival, where he was scheduled to perform. He died allegedly after suffering breathing issues during scuba diving, a day before his performance at the festival.

Mourning Zubeen's death, the Assam CM, in a statement, said Zubeen's voice had an unmatched ability to energise people and his music directly spoke to the minds and souls. "Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons and I am in a loss of words to describe what Zubeen meant for the state. He has gone too early, this was not an age to go. His unique voice stirred the masses, created music that touched the hearts and souls of people from all walks of life. His untimely death will leave a void and will never be filled," he said.

In a statement, the Northeast India Festival said Zubeen suffered breathing difficulties during scuba diving. "He was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared deceased in the ICU around 2:30 PM IST," the statement added as quoted by news agency ANI.