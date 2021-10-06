WhereAreTheySeries: Aasma reunion seems difficult but can happen, says Sangeet Haldipur

Sangeet Haldipur shot to fame with Aasma, a pop music band that was formed in 2003. Along with Neeti Mohan, Vasudha Sharma and Jimmy Felix, he went on to release two albums that struck a chord with young music lovers. Despite belting out hit tracks like Chandu Ke Chacha, Tumse Hi Pyar and Jeet Lenge Hum, the quadro stopped collaborating post-2004.

Haldipur, however, rubbishes the speculations and asserts that Aasma was never disbanded. “Two years down the line after Aasma was formed, we saw a fall in indie pop as a genre but we didn’t stop working together. In fact, we worked till 2013 when we did a gig together. But by that time, a lot of people felt that we had disbanded.”

Haldipur shares that he always wanted to get into music direction, programming and production but his life took a different turn after Aasma happened. Looking back at the time when the pop group was making their presence felt in the Indian music scene, he says, “Aasma was all that I had at that time. Those two-three years were all about great traveling, seeing new places and performing on stage together. That kind of high is unmatched. Also, meeting fans, face-to-face, is a different experience. They would come to the concert, know our songs and sing them out loud. Those were the times! (laughs)”

So, is there a chance of a reunion? “It is difficult as everyone is busy doing their own thing,” the musician says, adding, “But if an interesting opportunity or a song comes up, we will definitely grab it.”

Today, Haldipur is a popular name in film music with hits under his belt such as Aa Zara (Murder 2; 2011) and O Meri Jaan (Raaz Reboot; 2016), among others. He is a part of the duo of Sangeet-Siddarth. In 2014, Haldipur married singer Anusha Mani. Early this year, they released their first song together titled Hua Mera.

Haldipur confides that his career as an artiste off the stage has helped him reconnect with himself: “Before you connect with someone else, you need to connect with yourself and composing music is all about that. To sit back and listen to what your heart and mind says is beautiful.”

While an Aasma reunion might take a little longer, Haldipur is currently busy dabbling in both indie music and mainstream film music. He is also looking forward to his next collaboration with Mani.

Aasma quadro Sangeet Haldipur, Neeti Mohan, Vasudha Sharma and Jimmy Felix (Instagram/songsteering)