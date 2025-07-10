Before Special Ops 2 releases, stream Kay Kay Menon’s 5 movies and shows on OTT

Ever since its announcement, fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of Special Ops 2, which was supposed to release on July 11. But the makers announced that Special Ops 2 will now drop on July 18 on JioHotstar. The series will also be available on OTTplay Premium. The new season will delve into the world of cybercrime, focusing on the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI). This series explores how traditional intelligence officers adapt to this increasingly digital landscape, with a more fast-paced and rigorous narrative than the previous season. Kay Kay Menon will return as Himmat Singh, and other cast members include Karan Tacker, Vinay Pathak, and Tahir Raj Bhasin (antagonist). Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh in Special Ops 2

While waiting for the Special Ops 2 release, stream Kay Kay Menon’s 5 best movies and shows on OTTplay Premium!

5 Kay Kay Menon series and movies on OTT

Murshid is one of the most acclaimed crime thriller series of Kay Kay Menon. It follows the story of Murshid Pathan, a former underworld don who is forced to return to his old ways to protect his son. He confronts enemies and dangerous situations to save his family as Murshid delves into the dangerous world of crime, politics, and betrayal. Directed by Shravan Tiwari, the series also features Tanuj Virwani, Zakir Hussain, Anang Desai, and others.

Sankat City is a Bollywood comedy thriller about a series of interconnected characters and events revolving around a stolen car and a missing bag of money. The storyline involves a small-time car thief, a fearsome underworld don, a film producer, a businessman, and a contract killer, all caught in a web of deceit, betrayal, and mistaken identity. The movie features an ensemble cast including Kay Kay Menon, Anupam Kher, Rimi Sen, and Chunky Pandey, among others.

Haider, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, is a modern adaptation of William Shakespeare's Hamlet. The movie is set amidst the Kashmir conflict of 1995 and stars Shahid Kapoor as Haider. He returns to Kashmir after his father's disappearance and uncovers a web of political intrigue, family betrayal, and his uncle's relationship with his maternal uncle.

A Flying Jatt is a superhero movie in which a reluctant hero, Aman, gains superpowers after an accident and must learn to use them to protect his city from a pollution-rich industrialist and his deadly mutant henchmen. The film stars Tiger Shroff as Aman/Flying Jatt, Jacqueline Fernandez as his love interest Kirti, Kay Kay Menon as the antagonist Mr. Malhotra, and Nathan Jones as the villain Raka.

The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family is an Indian web series that focuses on the strained relationship between two brothers, Samar and Vikram Ranaut, and the chaos created within their family when Samar returns home after eight years. The series features Kay Kay Menon, Barun Sobti, Swaroop Sampat, and others.