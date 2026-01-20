Durga Krishna says she became ‘invisible’ to husband after having her baby: 'I feel like I've lost my marriage'

Durga posted a picture of her holding her baby on her Facebook stories, writing, “You are holding your baby, but who is holding you?” Asking fans to share their postpartum experience, she wrote, “I need to say this out loud: I am completely obsessed with my baby, but I am also struggling with a deep sadness that I can't explain to those who only see the surface. I'm drowning in the middle of all this love. The truth is, I feel like I've lost my husband and gained only a co-parent. The person who looked after me during pregnancy has disappeared, replaced by someone who only sees the baby, while I have become invisible.”

Malayalam actor Durga Krishna has gotten candid about her postpartum struggles on her social media. She shared an honest post about how she feels she has become ‘invisible’ to her husband, producer Arjun Ravindran, after the birth of their first child in 2025, and a Redditor shared a screengrab of the same. Fans have lauded her candidness about postpartum.

Adding that she is obsessed with their baby but feels disconnected to her husband, Durga wrote, “I am the one who sacrificed my career, my body, my health, and my sleep. I am the one who stays awake in the quiet of the night while he sleeps in another room. I am holding my baby with everything I have left, but my arms are shaking because no one is holding me. I haven't just changed roles; I feel like I've lost my marriage. I am obsessed with the life I created, but I am depressed by the loneliness of the life I'm now living.”

Fans react to Durga’s postpartum struggles “I'm not sure what to make of this. Be strong Durga,” wrote a Redditor who posted a screengrab of Durga’s Facebook Stories on the platform. A fan reacted to it, writing, “This happens way more often than you think. Marriage is not sunshine and rainbows. Postpartum is one of the most challenging things a woman can ever go through.”

Relating to her struggle, another Redditor commented, “I totally get her. I have felt the exact same during post partum for many years even though my husband is a good guy. But posting it on social media will most likely not be a good idea.” Numerous others also commented on how it was ‘way more common than you think’.

Durga and Arjun married in 2021, and their baby girl was born in 2025. Arjun produced Durga’s 2021 film Confessions of a Cuckoo. Last seen in the 2024 film Thankamani, Durga will soon star in Ram with Mohanlal.