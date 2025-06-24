Liked Panchayat season 4? Here are 5 web shows you’ll find interesting

Jitendra Kumar-Neena Gupta's Panchayat Season 4 is finally out on OTT and has been welcomed with mixed reviews. If you were among those who enjoyed binge-watching it in one night and are now wondering what next, then we have a few recommendations for what you can stream next. Whether you crave the raw action that you noticed in Phulera, the tense environment owing to the elections featuring Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) and Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar), want a dose of nostalgia and enjoy the good old times or liked the suspense that each moment brought, there's a series for everything and all that you need is an OTTplay Premium subscription. Panchayat Season 4 is now streaming

Shows to enjoy if you liked Panchayat season 4

Featuring Vineet Kumar Singh in the lead role, Rangbaaz is all about the power of the chair. Like Panchayat, this is an underdog tale, about a guy who rises to power with the help of corrupt politicians and businessmen. Despite being a feared gangster, he is now a politician. The storyline hits home when it comes to Panchayat season 4 in particular, courtesy Banrakas and Kranti Devi.

If dark-comedy is your calling, then you cannot miss Sunil Grover's Sunflower. Although it is not set up in a village, the story is pretty much about politics, ill intentions and the likes, just shifted to a high-rise building setup.

If simplicity of the village and going back to the roots is what you crave, then Paithani is the show you must visit. Based around the delicate making of the Paithani saree, this one is a tale that combines human complexities with the work of art.

Love Banrakas' character graph in Panchayat? Then you will love Duranga. The series, starring Drashti Dhami, Gulshan Devaiah and Amit Sadh, is about a twisted past and how it affects the present.

In case the heated moments in Panchayat season 4 gave you an adrenaline rush, then The Broken News is what you need to binge-watch next. The series is about rival news channels. They have opposing views on the same matter, and everybody's fate lies in the balance. Pretty much what Panchayat season 4 was like.

So, which series are you about to binge-watch today?