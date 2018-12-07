Talent, not appearance takes one far: Badshah of rap

Rapper and music producer, Badshah, said that it was his love for music and live performances that brought him thus far in his career. Born Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodiya, Badshah, on a visit to the city for a live performance, said, “I’m a hardcore performer. The rest follows. The instant gratitude and connect is very fulfilling for an artiste, and I’m no different. When I bring my music to a live audience, I know right away whether it is being appreciated or not. Also, whatever I am today it is because of my fans and it’s during live shows I try reciprocating their love and warmth.”

Talking about his new single ‘She move it like...’ which is to be released this week, Badshah, who has given hit tracks like ‘Tareefan’, ‘Chuull’, ‘Saturday, Saturday’, ‘Proper Patola’ and ‘Abhi To Party Shuru Hui Hai’, he said, “It is funky number and is in line of ‘DJ wale’ and ‘Mercy’ and so I expect it to be a chart buster like them. Whenever I work on a song, my focus is on the listeners who follow my type of music. So it is with this single and the others to come. I will always cater to my listeners with such music.”

But if there is something that he wishes to do, it is to spread awareness about rap as an art form. The 32-year-old singer who will soon be seen judging the second season of reality singing show – ‘Dil Hai Hindustani’ revealed the real reason behind choosing the platform to judge.

Apart from singing and making music, Badshah also judged a music reality show recently. The rapper thoroughly enjoyed his stint on the jury panel, “I so enjoy judging, as you get to meet the new generation of musicians and you and return whatever you have learned in your career. Both the industries, be it Bollywood or music, have been really kind to me. So, judging gives me the opportunity to have a greater reach, and to inspire other artistes to work hard.”

Badshah also co-produced a Punjabi film, Ardaas, in 2016, “I enjoy the art of filmmaking, so I took up production apart from working on my music. So I launched a production house – Afterhours. We produce innovative content for digital, film and television platforms alike and will touch upon music, fiction, performing arts, infotainment and culture.”

The musician feels talent and not appearance takes one far. “See, there are ways to stay fit, and each to his own. If I’m comfortable in my skin then it should be my call. Also, in a creative field, your talent should stand out not your looks, as our appearance is so temporary but our talent is everlasting. Also I would like to mention here that I’m so into gymming but gymming is not into me...(laughs),” said Badshah, who will be performing for the No. 1 Yaari Jam concert along with singer Hardy Sandhu at Ramlila Ground, Aishbagh.

Speaking about sharing stage with Badshah, Hardy said, “I have experienced a major shift in my career and my closest yaars (friends) encouraged me to work hard and that bond made all the difference. It is my pleasure to share the stage with Badshah for the jam and once again perform for Lucknowites, who I feel are the most chilled audience globally.”

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 15:15 IST